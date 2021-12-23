Australia's AMP to sell infrastructure debt platform to Ares for $310 mln

Dec 24 (Reuters) - AMP Ltd said on Friday it would
sell its infrastructure debt platform to Ares Management
for A$428 million ($310 million), as part of its
strategy to simplify its private markets business ahead of a
spin-off next year.
The 172-year old company is trying to restore its reputation
and reorganise itself into a simpler outfit, as it continues to
lose clients after years of scandals due to improperly charging
fees and attempting to mislead regulators.
AMP said the deal would result in Areas gaining the debt
platform's A$7 billion in invested assets under management and
its entire investment team.
The embattled wealth manager had failed to sell its asset
management arm's private markets business to Ares in April this
year, instead opting to spin off and re-brand the unit.
The demerger is on track to complete late in the first half
of 2022, AMP said on Friday.
($1 = 1.3806 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M.)