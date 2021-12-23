Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  AMP Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMP   AU000000AMP6

AMP LIMITED

(AMP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/23
0.94 AUD   0.00%
05:49pAustralia's AMP to sell infrastructure debt platform to Ares for $310 mln
RE
05:37pAMP : PrivateMarketsCo divestment of Infrastructure Debt platform
PU
05:17pAMP : Divestment of Infrastructure Debt Platform
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia's AMP to sell infrastructure debt platform to Ares for $310 mln

12/23/2021 | 05:49pm EST
Dec 24 (Reuters) - AMP Ltd said on Friday it would sell its infrastructure debt platform to Ares Management for A$428 million ($310 million), as part of its strategy to simplify its private markets business ahead of a spin-off next year.

The 172-year old company is trying to restore its reputation and reorganise itself into a simpler outfit, as it continues to lose clients after years of scandals due to improperly charging fees and attempting to mislead regulators.

AMP said the deal would result in Areas gaining the debt platform's A$7 billion in invested assets under management and its entire investment team.

The embattled wealth manager had failed to sell its asset management arm's private markets business to Ares in April this year, instead opting to spin off and re-brand the unit.

The demerger is on track to complete late in the first half of 2022, AMP said on Friday.

($1 = 1.3806 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on AMP LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2021 2 161 M 1 565 M 1 565 M
Net income 2021 -239 M -173 M -173 M
Net Debt 2021 11 691 M 8 468 M 8 468 M
P/E ratio 2021 -16,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 068 M 2 219 M 2 222 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,83x
EV / Sales 2022 7,56x
Nbr of Employees 5 798
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart AMP LIMITED
AMP Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AMP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 0,94 AUD
Average target price 1,12 AUD
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexis George Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Georgeson Chief Financial Officer
Debra Hazelton Chairman
Rod Finch Director-Superannuation, Retirement & Investments
John K. O'Sullivan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMP LIMITED-39.74%2 213
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC45.08%11 826
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY5.06%8 429
STEPSTONE GROUP INC.2.46%2 441
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED114.79%2 202
ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.4.71%1 864