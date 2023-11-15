AMP Ltd is an Australia-based company, which provides banking, superannuation, retirement and financial advice services in Australia and New Zealand. The Company operates through five segments: AMP Bank, AMPâs Platforms, AMPâs Master Trust, Advice, and New Zealand Wealth Management. AMP Bank offers residential mortgages, deposits and transactional banking services. AMPâs Platforms business is a provider of superannuation, retirement and investment solutions, enabling advisers and their clients to build a personalised investment portfolio on its North platform. AMPâs Master Trust segment operates SignatureSuper, which is a retail Master Trust in Australia, providing superannuation and pension solutions to individuals. Advice provides professional services to a network of aligned and independent financial advisers (IFAs). New Zealand Wealth Management encompasses wealth management, financial advice and distribution businesses in New Zealand.