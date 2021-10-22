Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AP   US0320371034

AMPCO-PITTSBURGH CORPORATION

(AP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ampco Pittsburgh : Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call (October 21, 2021)

10/22/2021 | 03:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Contact:

Melanie L. Sprowson Director, Investor Relations 412-429-2454

msprowson@ampcopgh.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CARNEGIE, PA

October 21, 2021

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE: AP) Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

Carnegie, PA, October 21, 2021 --Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

If you would like to participate in the conference call, please register using the link below or by dialing 1-844-308-3408 at least five minutes before the 10:30 a.m. ET start time.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link. Callers who pre- register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. To pre-register, please go to: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10161101/ee83174b90.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:

Participant Dial-in (Toll Free):

1-844-308-3408

Participant International Dial-in:

1-412-317-5408

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will become available one hour after the event concludes on our website under the Investors menu at www.ampcopgh.com.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation manufactures and sells highly engineered, high-performance specialty metal products and customized equipment utilized by industry throughout the world. Through its operating subsidiary, Union Electric Steel Corporation, it is a leading producer of forged and cast rolls for the global steel and aluminum industry. It also manufactures open-die forged products that principally are sold to customers in the steel distribution market, oil and gas industry, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries. The Corporation is also a producer of air and liquid processing equipment, primarily custom-engineered finned

tube heat exchange coils, large custom air handling systems, and centrifugal pumps. It operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, England, Sweden, Slovenia, and participates in three operating joint ventures located in China. It has sales offices in North and South America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Corporate headquarters is located in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Disclaimer

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 07:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMPCO-PITTSBURGH CORPORATION
03:54aAMPCO PITTSBURGH : Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call (October 21, 2021)
PU
10/21AMPCO-PITTSBURGH (NYSE : AP) Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call
BU
08/16AMPCO PITTSBURGH : to Present at 12th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference (August 16,..
PU
08/16AMPCO-PITTSBURGH CORPORATION (NYSE : AP) to Present Virtually at the 12th Annual Midwest I..
BU
08/16AMPCO PITTSBURGH : Presentation at the 12th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference Augus..
PU
08/13AMPCO PITTSBURGH CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or..
AQ
08/12AMPCO PITTSBURGH : Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call Transcript (August 10, 2021..
PU
08/09AMPCO-PITTSBURGH : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/09AMPCO PITTSBURGH : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF (form 10-Q)
AQ
08/09AMPCO PITTSBURGH : Earnings Flash (AP) AMPCO-PITTSBURGH CORPORATION Posts Q2 Revenue $92.4..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 329 M - -
Net income 2020 7,97 M - -
Net Debt 2020 24,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 91,3 M 91,3 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,27x
EV / Sales 2020 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 1 533
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart AMPCO-PITTSBURGH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMPCO-PITTSBURGH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James Brett McBrayer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rose Hoover President & Chief Administrative Officer
Michael G. McAuley Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Roscoe Carrier Chief Information Officer
William K. Lieberman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMPCO-PITTSBURGH CORPORATION-12.77%91
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.29.24%26 279
JSW STEEL LIMITED73.88%21 647
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION36.97%18 751
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-3.35%16 626
EVRAZ PLC32.10%12 547