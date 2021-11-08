Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call Transcript (November 4, 2021) 11/08/2021 | 01:38pm EST Send by mail :

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results November 4, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS Melanie Sprowson - Director of Investor Relations Brett McBrayer - Chief Executive Officer Michael McAuley - Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Sam Lyon - President, Union Electric Steel Corporation Terry Kenny - President, Air & Liquid Systems Corporation 1 PRESENTATION Operator Good day and welcome to the Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results conference call. Melanie Sprowson Thank you, Chris, and good morning to everyone joining us on today's Third Quarter 2021 conference call. Joining me today are Brett McBrayer, our Chief Executive Officer; and Mike McAuley, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Also joining us on the call today are Sam Lyon, President of Union Electric Steel Corporation; and Terry Kenny, President of Air & Liquid Systems Corporation. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that participants on this call may make statements or comments that are forward-looking and may include financial projections or other statements of the corporation's plans, objectives, expectations or intentions. These matters involve certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the corporation's control. The corporation's actual results may differ significantly from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those discussed in the corporation's most recently filed Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update or otherwise release publicly any revision to our forward-looking statements. A replay of this call will be posted on our website later today. To access the earnings release or the webcast replay, please consult the Investors section of our website at Ampcopgh.com. With that, I'll turn the call over to Brett McBrayer, Ampco-Pittsburgh's CEO. With that, I'll turn the call over to Brett McBrayer, Ampco-Pittsburgh's CEO. Brett McBrayer Thank you, Melanie. Good morning and thank you for joining our call. As shared in today's press release, Ampco-Pittsburgh recorded our first quarterly loss since the third quarter of 2019. This loss is a net result of our planned extended equipment outages as well as two unplanned outages due to equipment failures during the summer and under recovery of inflationary costs in our Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment. To address these continuing cost pressures on our business, the Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment has commenced price increases across all products. The broad range of increases is necessary to address the varying impact of input costs in our North American, European and Asian operations. The extended maintenance outages taken during the quarter have us well-positioned to meet the growing demand for our products. Our backlog has increased 16% since Q2 in the Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment and our backlog in the Air and Liquid Systems segment remains strong. Although we have been challenged with supply chain issues and vendor labor shortages, our capital improvement work is well underway, with targeted completion in the first half of 2023. Finalizing this work will significantly improve our cost structure and facilitate substantial topline growth for our businesses. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation November 4, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern 2 As always, safety and health of our employees, and being good stewards in the communities where we operate, continue to be priorities as we work to improve the performance of Ampco-Pittsburgh. The efforts of our employees to improve in these areas continues to be impressive. As we look to the fourth quarter, we will continue to see headwinds from an inflationary cost standpoint. Our price increases during the quarter will not deliver their full effect until the first quarter of 2022. With a growing backlog and the strong demand for our products, we are optimistic as we move into 2022 and beyond. For further comments on our businesses, I'd now like Terry Kenny, President of Air & Liquid Systems and Sam Lyon, President of Union Electric Steel, to share some of the highlights in their segment's performance. Terry? Terry Kenny Thank you, Brett and good morning. As with most manufacturing businesses in the country, all three divisions that make up the segment have been experiencing supply chain challenges including inflationary pressures on virtually all purchase materials, supplies and services, availability shortages and rationing of certain key materials, extended lead times which have historically been measured in several weeks are now quoted in months, daily missed delivery commitments and reschedules from our suppliers as well as trucking shortages and delays at customs. The teams at all three businesses have been working tirelessly to overcome all obstacles and have to date successfully navigated the majority of these hurdles while delivering third quarter operating results that exceeded the prior year third quarter results and trailed year-to-date results by 5%. I want to thank all Air and Liquid Processing segment employees for their hard work and dedication through these challenging times. We have been able to pass through much of the cost increases in the form of price increases throughout the year. Our backlog remains strong, at $56.4 million, and we remain focused on sustainable growth at each of the three divisions. Brett McBrayer Thank you, Terry. I will now turn the call over to Sam Lyon. Sam? Sam Lyon Thanks, Brett and good morning. Operating conditions in the UK and Sweden in the wake of the Delta variant of COVID have proven challenging. Absenteeism is running two to three times' normal rates. This is attributed to societal reopening, the lifting of restrictions and the return to schools. As more of the population gets vaccinated and the initial spread through the school aged children exhausts, this absenteeism has started to improve. From a sales perspective, our backlog is up 21% from the low point of the pandemic and 16% since the end of quarter two. This is the segment's highest level backlog since May of 2020. Our first quarter is very strong in the non-Forged Engineered Product segment. We are anticipating increased large roll sales starting in Q2 of 2022 and continuing into 2023. Our melt shop at our Burgettstown facility in Pennsylvania is at capacity through Q1 of 2022, and we are adding Forged personnel to increase output as early as January once training is complete. Until a few months ago, our view was that material and natural gas prices would moderate, but the reality has proven much different. In the United States, natural gas has more than doubled. Key alloys such as ferrochrome and moly oxide are up 40% and 70%, respectively. In the UK natural gas has increased over 300%. All costs, including refractory, transportation and labor, are up. As I stated previously, our surcharge mechanism has some lag when compared to actual costs. Our surcharges in most cases only Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation November 4, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern 3 cover raw materials, leaving us exposed to these other inflationary costs. This has necessitated a recently announced price increase in our non-roll forged engineered products for new orders placed after October 25th. In the past, we offered firm pricing at the time of order. We also implemented an alloy and energy surcharge on all orders shipping after December 31st. Extended lead times and the volatile energy prices have necessitated the implementation of the surcharge to capture costs at time of melt. Yesterday we also announced a price increase for our roll products effective November 3rd. These increases will vary by customer depending on individual surcharge mechanisms in place. Our previously discussed expansion and modernization programs for our US assets continues to make progress. These investments will support further growth in the non-roll business and a lower cost structure in our roll business. Approximately 85% of the project has been scoped and approved and we expect to reach full completion by the middle of 2023. I will now turn it back over to Brett. Brett McBrayer Thank you, Sam. At this time, Mike McAuley, our Chief Financial Officer, will share more detail regarding our financial performance for the quarter. Mike? Michael McAuley Thank you, Brett. Good morning. Ampco's net sales for the third quarter of 2021 were $81.2 million, an increase of 7% compared to net sales for the third quarter of 2020 of $75.7 million. In the Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment, Q3 2021 net sales increased approximately 12% versus prior year, primarily due to higher shipments of Forged Engineered products to the steel distribution and energy markets and higher shipment of cast rolls for hot strip mills. Net sales for the Air and Liquid Processing segment in the third quarter of 2021 were approximately 6% lower than the prior year period due to delays in availability of trucking and certain parts due to supply chain issues. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 16.3% for the third quarter of '21 versus 21.4% for the third quarter of 2020. The decline is mainly attributable to the Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment, which was impacted by higher net raw material and energy costs and higher repairs and maintenance spend as well as unfavorable changes in product mix. Selling and administrative expenses of $10.9 million, or 13.4% of net sales for the third quarter of 2021, were down compared to $11.4 million or 15.1% of net sales for the third quarter of 2020. Lower employee- related costs and lower spend on research and development were partly offset by the impact of the higher exchange rates and additional sales commissions on higher forged engineered products sales during the current year. Depreciation and amortization expense of $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2021 was approximately comparable to prior year. Loss from operations for the third quarter of 2021 was $2.4 million. This compares to income from operations in the prior year quarter of $0.2 million. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment's operating results declined for the third quarter of 2021 compared to prior year, primarily due to under recovery of the inflationary effects of production costs as well as higher repair and maintenance spend associated with extended machine outages, which more than offset the effect of higher sales and improved cost absorption from higher production levels this year. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation November 4, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern 4 The Air and Liquid Processing segment's operating results improved for the third quarter of 2021 compared to prior year due to higher pricing and productivity improvements. Investment-related income declined for the third quarter of 2021 when compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to the timing of dividend income from one of the corporation's Chinese joint ventures recorded one quarter earlier this year and hence remains comparable on a year-to-date basis. Interest expense for the third quarter of 2021 decreased principally as a result of lower average borrowings on the revolving credit facility, while other net improved primarily due to higher pension income and foreign exchange transaction gains in the current quarter. Period-over-period change in the income tax provision was driven by the effects of changes in the pretax income of the corporation's profitable operations. At the bottom line, the corporation reported a net loss attributable to Ampco- Pittsburgh of $1.6 million or $0.08 per share for the third quarter of 2021, which compares to net income of $1 million or $0.07 per share for the third quarter of 2020. Backlog at September 30, 2021, of $278 million increased approximately 10% from June 30, 2021. Backlog for the Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment improved approximately 16% sequentially. The increase is principally due to higher order intake for forged rolls and for forged engineered products due to improved demand. Although the backlog for the Air and Liquid Processing segment declined approximately 9% sequentially because of reduced order intake for heat exchange coils and air handlers, it still remains at a historically high level. Net cash flows used in operating activities was approximately $1.4 million for Q3 2021, the result of an increase in trade working capital associated with a higher level of business activity. Capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2021 were $5.5 million and are now $12.2 million year-to- date, primarily expended in the Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment. The corporation's balance sheet and liquidity position continues to remain strong, with cash on hand at September 30, 2021, of $12.3 million and undrawn availability on a revolving credit facility of approximately $42 million. Operator, at this time we would like to open the line for questions. QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS Operator We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press star then one on your touchtone phone. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. If at any time your question has been addressed and you would like to withdraw it, please press star then two. As a reminder, we ask that you limit your initial questions to one plus an additional follow- up. Please reenter the question queue if you do have additional questions. At this time, we will pause momentarily to assemble our roster. Today's first question comes from David Wright with Henry Investment Trust. Please proceed. David Wright Good morning, everyone. Brett McBrayer Good morning. David Wright Does anybody have non-roll engineered products revenue for Q3 and year-to-date? Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation November 4, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern

