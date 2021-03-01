Log in
Ampco Pittsburgh : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Earnings Call (March 1, 2021)

03/01/2021 | 05:24pm EST
Contact:

Melanie L. Sprowson Director, Investor Relations 412-429-2454 msprowson@ampcopgh.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CARNEGIE, PA

March 1, 2021

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE: AP) Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results Conference Call

Carnegie, PA, March 1, 2021 -- Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. The Corporation expects to issue its earnings press release on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

If you would like to participate in the conference call, please register using the link below or by dialing 1-844-308-3408 at least five minutes before the 10:30 a.m. ET start time.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. To pre-register, please go to: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10152460/e2dc80e4bc

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:

  • Participant Dial-in (Toll Free): 1-844-308-3408

  • Participant International Dial-in: 1-412-317-5408

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will become available one hour after the event concludes on our website under the Investors menu at www.ampcopgh.com.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation manufactures and sells highly engineered, high-performance specialty metal products and customized equipment utilized by industry throughout the world. Through its operating subsidiary, Union Electric Steel Corporation, it is a leading producer of forged and cast rolls for the global steel and aluminum industry. It also manufactures open-die forged products that principally are sold to customers in the steel distribution market, oil and gas industry, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries. TheCorporation is also a producer of air and liquid processing equipment, primarily custom-engineered finned tube heat exchange coils, large custom air handling systems, and centrifugal pumps. It operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, England, Sweden, Slovenia, and participates in three operating joint ventures located in China. It has sales offices in North and South America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Corporate headquarters is located in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Disclaimer

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 22:23:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 328 M - -
Net income 2020 6,80 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 140 M 140 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,43x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 1 673
Free-Float 62,1%
Income Statement Evolution
