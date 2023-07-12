Vancouver, British Columbia - AMPD Ventures Inc. (CSE: AMPD) (OTCQB: AMPDF) (FRA: 2Q0) ("AMPD" or the "Company"), a company addressing the opportunity represented by the new era of digital content creation and distribution, is pleased to announce that its operating subsidiary, Departure Lounge Inc. ("Departure Lounge") is showcasing its groundbreaking "Shakespeare in the Metaverse" project at the BC Institute of Technology's downtown Vancouver campus this week.

Developed in conjunction with Vancouver-based Kreis Immersive, with funding from the prestigious Canada Media Fund, the Shakespeare in the Metaverse prototype takes a narrative slice of Macbeth, featuring talented actors from the vibrant Vancouver theatre community and bringing them into a new compelling VR-based experience.

Through the magic of Departure Lounge's volumetric human performance capture, actors are seamlessly integrated into an elaborate Edwardian-style VR environment. Up to twenty audience members can immerse themselves in the performance and interact with objects in the scene and with each other to drive the action forward. The public's engagement with the prototype is designed to enable Departure Lounge and Kreis to collect user feedback and data on this new form of location-based multiuser VR concept for theatrical performances, leading to ongoing product improvements.

"If you're passionate about new and innovative digital media experiences, a lover of VR or theatre, or simply intrigued by Shakespeare's timeless stories in a cutting-edge form, this event is for you!" said Jaclynn Wong, Senior Producer at Departure Lounge Inc. "This project blurs the lines between traditional theatre and immersive digital experiences and has enabled us to conduct a significant amount of R&D into new forms of immersive storytelling in general."

Event Details - Shakespeare in the Metaverse - Prototype Showcase | July 10th - July 14th, 2023

BCIT Collider Space,

2F, 555 Seymour St.,

Vancouver, BC, V6B 3H6

RSVP: Secure your free ticket now by visiting our Eventbrite page: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shakespeare-in-the-metaverse-prototype-showcase-tickets-667316972027

Due to limited seating capacity, we request that interested parties reserve their spot for a specific date and time.

About Departure Lounge

Supercharged by volumetric capture and other technologies, Departure Lounge Inc., a subsidiary of AMPD Ventures Inc. (CSE: AMPD / OTCQB: AMPDF / FRA 2Q0), offers next-generation media production and creative services. Departure Lounge creates 3D, immersive worlds for every screen from mobile phones to giant LED virtual production walls, and for every sector from film and television production, through immersive training applications to real estate and digital twinning. As a key differentiator, Departure Lounge offers volumetric capture and other synergistic technologies to bring natural, authentic human performances quickly and easily into the new realm of immersive media.

For more information, please visit http://www.dlxr.ca or email ac.rxld@ofni

About Kreis Immersive

Since 2019, Kreis has been creating immersive spaces for a new generation of entertainment content. These virtual or hybrid experiences are made for distributors and content creators and filled with new realities! Kreis is known for its collaborations with the Vancouver Art Gallery for its Shakespeare's First Folio exhibit, Alliance Française, SIGGRAPH VR Theater, the Recto Verso Festival, the Vancouver International Film Festival and "Alexandria - Port of Worlds," the official virtual reality world for the CannesXR/NewImages Festivals.

For more information, please visit https://www.kre.is or email si.erk@ofni

About AMPD Ventures Inc.

AMPD Ventures Inc. is a Canadian public company (CSE: AMPD | OTCQB: AMPDF | FRA: 2Q0) assembling a portfolio of synergistic subsidiary companies to advance the way we create, distribute, and consume digital content. AMPD is building an advanced, sustainable range of infrastructure and technology solutions, as well as production and creative services for the new era of digital content experiences. More information about the company is available on SEDAR and our website at http://www.ampd.ventures.

