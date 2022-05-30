AMPD Ventures : Subsidiary Departure Lounge Inc. and Partners Announce Major Presence at Augmented World Expo 2022

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2022 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD" or the "Company")(CSE:AMPD)(OTCQB:AMPDF)(FRA:2Q0) subsidiary Departure Lounge Inc., a Vancouver, BC-based company offering a range of Metaverse-related technologies and creative services ("Departure Lounge") is pleased to announce that the company and its partners will have a major presence at the forthcoming Augmented World Expo ("AWE") 2022 Conference in Santa Clara, CA, from June 1st to June 3rd, 2022.

Announcement Highlights

Departure Lounge and Metastage, Inc. executives to speak alongside industry luminaries such as John Riccitiello, CEO of Unity Technologies, and Hugo Swart, VP & GM of XR and Metaverse at Qualcomm.

Departure Lounge will be showcasing its range of tools, technologies, and creative services at booth 1018 in the exhibition hall, alongside companies such as Magic Leap, Niantic, Qualcomm, and Meta.

Since 2010, AWE's mission has been to accelerate the adoption of augmented reality by bringing together developers, creators, founders, product leads, C-level executives, enthusiasts, media, and analysts. Over the past decade, AWE has become a hugely valuable contributor to the AR/VR global community by operating a leading series of events focused exclusively on the business of Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and Extended Reality (XR).

Departure Lounge will be showcasing its range of tools, technologies, and creative services with a major presence at the show. A large virtual production quality LED screen backdrop will transport attendees from Santa Clara into a full digital twin of the 7,000 sq ft Departure Lounge headquarters in Vancouver BC, showcasing its range of cutting-edge volumetric and other real time and virtual production solutions.

Departure Lounge Founder and CEO, James Hursthouse, will be speaking alongside Metastage Inc.'s Head of Production, Skylar Sweetman, on the topic of 'Volumetric Capture: The Human-Centric Approach to Augmented Reality' on Wednesday, June 1st at 12:00pm PST in Grand Ballroom H. The talk will cover the benefits of volumetric capture as holographic imaging becomes increasingly crucial for the development of compelling, human-centric immersive content in the Metaverse.

Metastage Inc., CEO, Christina Heller will be appearing on two panel discussions at the conference: 'The Convergence of Volumetric Capture and AR' alongside Niko Chauls (Verizon) and James Giglio (MVP Interactive) on Friday, June 3rd at 9:00am PST in Grand Ballroom A, and 'NASA Medical Training, Branching Narratives, and Volumetric Video' on Friday, June 3rd at 10:00am PST in Grand Ballroom C.

"The AWE series of conferences have always been excellent and bring together hundreds of key people from the mixed reality industry. It's exceptionally exciting to be able to introduce Departure Lounge at such a prestigious forum," said Adam Rogers, VP of Creative and Head of Studio at Departure Lounge. "We look forward to connecting with friends and partners, as well as making several exciting announcements about new partnerships and activities during the show."

In addition to promoting its primary commercial activities, Departure Lounge also plans to use AWE to promote plans for the Metaverse Innovation Centre that was recently announced as part of an education collaboration agreement with Vancouver's Centre for Digital Media.

About Departure Lounge Inc.

Departure Lounge Inc. was established in June 2021 to combine the founding team's expertise to capitalise on the massive opportunity represented by the ongoing transition to the Metaverse. The company offers innovative tools and technologies to facilitate access to the Metaverse, a creative services team to help build the Metaverse, and a Web3 consultancy team to monetize the Metaverse. Departure Lounge's main facility occupies over 7,000 sq ft of space at Vancouver's Centre for Digital Media ("CDM") and houses the Metastage Volumetric Capture Stage and Move.ai motion capture rig, alongside its creative services team. Departure Lounge was acquired by AMPD Ventures Inc. (CSE: AMPD) in December 2021. Departure Lounge operates as an independent business unit while taking full advantage of the high-performance cloud and compute solutions being offered by AMPD Technologies Inc.

For further information please visit http://www.dlxr.ca or contact Departure Lounge Inc.:

About AMPD Ventures Inc.

AMPD Ventures Inc. (CSE: AMPD), through its operating subsidiaries, AMPD Technologies Inc., Cloud A Computing Inc., and Departure Lounge Inc., provides a range of high-performance computing infrastructure and technology solutions designed to host, build, and monetize the Metaverse.

Additional information about the company is available on SEDAR and on our websites at http://www.ampd.tech, http://www.dlxr.ca, and https://www.clouda.ca

For further information please contact Investor Cubed Inc.:

Neil Simon, CEO

Telephone: (647) 258-3310

Email: nsimon@investor3.ca

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

/s/ "Anthony Brown"

Anthony Brown

CEO & Director

AMPD Ventures Inc.

Telephone: 604-332-3329

Email: ir@ampd.tech

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements made herein may contain forward-looking statements or information within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE: AMPD Ventures Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: