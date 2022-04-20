Amper S A : PUBLICACIÓN RESULTADOS GRUPO AMPER 1º TRIMESTRE 2022 EL DÍA 28 DE ABRIL

Proes carries out linear works projects, such as motorways, roads, railway lines, urban roads, etc. This includes from small actions, such as the remodelling of road junctions, to construction projects for sections of motorways in the field of roads and, in the field of railway works, from the removal of level crossings to projects for the construction of sections of High Speed Lines.

In relation to linear works, Proes' extensive experience and great capacity stand out, particularly in the design of bridges. In more than forty years we have carried out projects for structures of various types, such as bridges and unique viaducts, both for road and rail traffic, overpasses and underpasses, pedestrian walkways, cut-and-cover tunnels and other structures, either «in situ» or prefabricated. Proes is also an expert in acting on existing structures, whether for expansion or repair.

Proes has extensive experience in Technical Assistance, especially in structures, where it also provides specialised advice. It has also developed original construction techniques.