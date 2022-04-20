Log in
    AMP   ES0109260531

AMPER, S.A.

(AMP)
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  04/20 06:17:18 am EDT
0.2700 EUR   -1.10%
06:49aAMPER S A : Publicación resultados grupo amper 1º trimestre 2022 el día 28 de abril
PU
04/05AMPER S A : Grupo amper afianza su posición en brasil con la firma de dos contratos con cea, empresa del grupo equatorial energía
PU
03/24Spain's Amper Buys Engineering Group Optimus Services Iberia
MT
Amper S A : PUBLICACIÓN RESULTADOS GRUPO AMPER 1º TRIMESTRE 2022 EL DÍA 28 DE ABRIL

04/20/2022 | 06:49am EDT
Proes carries out linear works projects, such as motorways, roads, railway lines, urban roads, etc. This includes from small actions, such as the remodelling of road junctions, to construction projects for sections of motorways in the field of roads and, in the field of railway works, from the removal of level crossings to projects for the construction of sections of High Speed Lines.

In relation to linear works, Proes' extensive experience and great capacity stand out, particularly in the design of bridges. In more than forty years we have carried out projects for structures of various types, such as bridges and unique viaducts, both for road and rail traffic, overpasses and underpasses, pedestrian walkways, cut-and-cover tunnels and other structures, either «in situ» or prefabricated. Proes is also an expert in acting on existing structures, whether for expansion or repair.

Proes has extensive experience in Technical Assistance, especially in structures, where it also provides specialised advice. It has also developed original construction techniques.

Amper SA published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 10:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 308 M 332 M 332 M
Net income 2021 7,16 M 7,73 M 7,73 M
Net Debt 2021 71,1 M 76,8 M 76,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 303 M 327 M 327 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,27x
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart AMPER, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Amper, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMPER, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,27
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pedro de Morenés y Álvarez de Eulate Non-Executive Chairman
Pedro Andres Casado Vicente Independent Director
Fernando Castresana Moreno Independent Director
César Revenga Buigues Executive Director
Juan José Rodríguez-Navarro Oliver Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMPER, S.A.59.65%327
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-18.21%215 311
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-10.37%39 642
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-13.79%39 220
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-17.03%30 728
NOKIA OYJ-12.79%29 611