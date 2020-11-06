Log in
AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(AMPH)
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation - November 2020

11/06/2020

Corporate Presentation

November 2020

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation contain forward-looking statements that are based on our management's current expectations and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation, including, but not limited to, information concerning our business plans and objectives, potential growth opportunities, product development, regulatory approvals, market potential, efficiencies, competitive position, and industry environment, among other statements.

All statements in this presentation that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding future financial performance, backlog, sales and marketing of its products, market size and growth, the timing of FDA filings or approvals, including the DMFs of ANP, the timing of product launches, acquisitions and other matters related to its pipeline of product candidates, its share buyback program and other future events, such as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related responses of business and governments to the pandemic on our operations and personnel, and on commercial activity and demand across our business operations and results of operations. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Amphastar's historical performance and its current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding Amphastar's business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond Amphastar's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in Amphastar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on March 16, 2020. In particular, the extent of COVID-19's impact on our business will depend on several factors, including the severity, duration and extent of the pandemic, as well as actions taken by governments, businesses, and consumers in response to the pandemic, all of which continue to evolve and remain uncertain at this time. You can locate these reports through the Company's website at http://ir.amphastar.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The forward- looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of the release. Amphastar undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this press release or the conference call referenced above to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available or if subsequent events cause Amphastar's expectations to change.

You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although our management believes that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances described in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur as forward-looking statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances as with any projections or forecasts. Moreover, neither we, nor any other person, assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made by us in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation, except as required by law.

Fully Integrated Business Model

  • Extensive in-house product development capabilities
    • Strong product development
    • State-of-the-artinstruments
    • Animal studies
    • Clinical research team
  • Fully integrated back end manufacturing capabilities
    • API and starting materials
    • Key components
  • Complete front end integration
    • Marketing
    • Distribution

Product

Development

API /Key

Components

Manufacturing

Finished

Product

Manufacturing

Marketing

Distribution

  • Control over quality and compliance throughout the product development and manufacturing cycle

Company Overview: Amphastar Facilities

Vertically integrated from R&D to clinical trials,

manufacturing, marketing and distribution

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 06 November 2020
