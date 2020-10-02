Amphastar Pharmaceuticals : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

The sale reported in this Form 4 was effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person on August 16, 2019.
The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $18.74 to $19.02, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price.
/s/ Eva Wen, by power of
10/02/2020
attorney
** Signature of Reporting Person Date
