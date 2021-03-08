Log in
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(AMPH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to Release Fourth Quarter Earnings and Hold Conference Call on March 15th, 2021

03/08/2021 | 05:40pm EST
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) announced that the Company will release results for its fourth quarter of 2020 ended December 31, 2020, after the market closes on Monday, March 15th, 2021, and will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

To access the conference call, dial toll free (877) 407-0989, for international calls, dial (201) 389-0921, five minutes before the conference.

The call can also be accessed on the Investors page on the Company’s website www.amphastar.com.

Amphastar is a specialty pharmaceutical company that primarily develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products, including products with high technical barriers to market entry. Most of the Company’s products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings and are primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this press release and in the conference call referenced above that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company’s expectations regarding future financial performance, backlog, sales and marketing of its products, market size and growth, the timing of FDA filings or approvals, including the DMFs of ANP, the timing of product launches, acquisitions and other matters related to its pipeline of product candidates, its share buyback program and other future events, such as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related responses of business and governments to the pandemic on our operations and personnel, and on commercial activity and demand across our business operations and results of operations. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Amphastar’s historical performance and its current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding Amphastar’s business, operations, and other similar or related factors. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond Amphastar’s control.  Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in Amphastar’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on March 16, 2020. In particular, the extent of COVID-19’s impact on our business will depend on several factors, including the severity, duration and extent of the pandemic, as well as actions taken by governments, businesses, and consumers in response to the pandemic, all of which continue to evolve and remain uncertain at this time. You can locate these reports through the Company’s website at http://ir.amphastar.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.  The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of the release. Amphastar undertakes no obligation to revise or update information or any forward-looking statements in this press release or the conference call referenced above to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available or if subsequent events cause Amphastar’s expectations to change.

Contact:

William J. Peters
Chief Financial Officer
(909) 980-9484



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 342 M - -
Net income 2020 10,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 54,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 853 M 853 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,49x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 2 027
Free-Float 66,7%
Chart AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 21,80 $
Last Close Price 17,52 $
Spread / Highest target 37,0%
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yong Feng Zhang President, Chief Executive & Scientific Officer
William J. Peters Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Zi Ping Luo Chairman, COO & Chief Scientist
Richard Y. Koo Independent Director
Floyd F. Petersen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-12.88%832
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.81%410 337
ROCHE HOLDING AG-3.56%274 753
PFIZER INC.-6.57%191 873
ABBVIE INC.-0.42%188 420
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY22.55%187 971
