    AMPH   US03209R1032

AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(AMPH)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:33:26 2023-03-08 pm EST
35.36 USD   +0.17%
U.S. FDA approves Amphastar Pharma's nasal spray for opioid overdose
RE
03/03Insider Sell: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
MT
AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
U.S. FDA approves Amphastar Pharma's nasal spray for opioid overdose

03/08/2023 | 12:11pm EST
March 8 (Reuters) - Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved its nasal spray for emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose.

The company's naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray can be delivered in one spray by intranasal administration — delivering 4 mg of the drug in adults and pediatric patients — for an initial dosing, according to the FDA label. The regulator's approval allows its use only when prescribed.

The nod comes at a time when the agency is reviewing applications to also allow over-the-counter use of some naloxone-based drugs, including an application for Emergent Biosolutions' Narcan.

Late last year, the health regulator had said naloxone might be safe and effective for over-the-counter use in some forms, potentially paving the way for its use federally and encouraging more manufacturers to seek approval for prescription-free use.

More than 106,000 people died in the U.S. from drug-involved overdose in 2021, according to government data. (Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 0.17% 35.365 Delayed Quote.25.37%
EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC. -3.08% 10.395 Delayed Quote.-9.23%
Analyst Recommendations on AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 548 M - -
Net income 2023 104 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 691 M 1 691 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,09x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 1 615
Free-Float 65,4%
Technical analysis trends AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 35,30 $
Average target price 41,25 $
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yong Feng Zhang President, Chief Executive & Scientific Officer
William J. Peters Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Director & EVP
Zi Ping Luo Chairman, Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Jacob Liawatidewi Secretary, Director, EVP-Sales & Marketing
Floyd F. Petersen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.25.37%1 691
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-11.94%401 294
NOVO NORDISK A/S8.29%325 325
MERCK & CO., INC.0.29%282 469
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-15.09%280 156
ABBVIE INC.-5.37%270 594