Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Amphenol Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APH   US0320951017

AMPHENOL CORPORATION

(APH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-04 pm EDT
74.58 USD   -0.33%
08:03aAmphenol Announces Second Quarter 2023 Dividend
BU
05/02TD Cowen Adjusts Price Target on Amphenol to $70 From $75, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
04/28AMPHENOL CORP /DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Amphenol Announces Second Quarter 2023 Dividend

05/05/2023 | 08:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) announced today that its Board of Directors approved the second quarter 2023 dividend on its Common Stock in the amount of $0.21 per share at its meeting held on May 4, 2023. The Company will pay this second quarter 2023 dividend on July 12, 2023 to shareholders of record as of June 20, 2023.

About Amphenol
Amphenol Corporation is one of the world’s largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. Amphenol designs, manufactures and assembles its products at facilities in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa and sells its products through its own global sales force, independent representatives and a global network of electronics distributors. Amphenol has a diversified presence as a leader in high-growth areas of the interconnect market including: Automotive, Broadband Communications, Commercial Aerospace, Industrial, Information Technology and Data Communications, Military, Mobile Devices and Mobile Networks. For more information, visit www.amphenol.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about AMPHENOL CORPORATION
08:03aAmphenol Announces Second Quarter 2023 Dividend
BU
05/02TD Cowen Adjusts Price Target on Amphenol to $70 From $75, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
04/28AMPHENOL CORP /DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL C..
AQ
04/27Baird Adjusts Amphenol Price Target to $87 From $91, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
04/26Transcript : Amphenol Corporation, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 26, 2023
CI
04/26Tranche Update on Amphenol Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on April 28, 202..
CI
04/26Amphenol Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
04/26Amphenol Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the Second Quarter of 2023
CI
04/26North American Morning Briefing: Microsoft Rally -2-
DJ
04/26Amphenol Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Net Sales Rise; Issues Q2 Outlook
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMPHENOL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 12 212 M - -
Net income 2023 1 787 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 862 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,8x
Yield 2023 1,13%
Capitalization 44 399 M 44 399 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,87x
EV / Sales 2024 3,52x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart AMPHENOL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Amphenol Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMPHENOL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 74,58 $
Average target price 86,08 $
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Adam Norwitt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Anthony Lampo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Martin H. Loeffler Director
Linda Chan Vice President-Information Technology
Edward G. Jepsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-1.72%44 399
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.5.11%45 000
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD18.49%36 671
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-19.31%26 433
JABIL INC.13.49%10 053
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.11.02%8 341
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer