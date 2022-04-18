Log in
    APH   US0320951017

AMPHENOL CORPORATION

(APH)
Delayed Nyse  -  04/14 04:00:02 pm EDT
70.38 USD   -2.13%
08:07aAmphenol Corporation Releases 2021 Sustainability Report
BU
04/11Amphenol Corporation Receives a Shareholder Proposal from John Chevedden
CI
04/08Truist Securities Lowers Amphenol's Price Target to $87 From $89, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Amphenol Corporation Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

04/18/2022 | 08:07am EDT
Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) today released its 2021 Sustainability Report.

“Over the past two years, through a global pandemic and the subsequent supply chain crisis, our people have risen to the challenge, delivering exceptional performance for our shareholders all while taking action to reduce our impact on the planet and support our employees and the communities in which we operate,” said Amphenol President and Chief Executive Officer, R. Adam Norwitt.

“In 2021, we made substantial progress on our environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives, including completing two of our short-term sustainability goals and establishing two new goals, taking steps to limit our greenhouse gas emissions, enhancing workplace protections for our employees and driving new diversity initiatives.”

“All of this progress is a direct result of the dedication and hard work of our truly outstanding employees around the world. Without them, we would not have been able to further build on our ESG commitments and deliver value to our shareholders, customers, partners, employees and communities.”

The 2021 Sustainability Report, which includes a TCFD disclosure appendix, is available for download on Amphenol’s website at www.amphenol.com/sustainability.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation is one of the world’s largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. Amphenol designs, manufactures and assembles its products at facilities in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa and sells its products through its own global sales force, independent representatives and a global network of electronics distributors. Amphenol has a diversified presence as a leader in high-growth areas of the interconnect market including: Automotive, Broadband Communications, Commercial Aerospace, Industrial, Information Technology and Data Communications, Military, Mobile Devices and Mobile Networks. For more information, visit www.amphenol.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 840 M - -
Net income 2022 1 741 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 148 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,3x
Yield 2022 1,15%
Capitalization 42 055 M 42 055 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,82x
EV / Sales 2023 3,53x
Nbr of Employees 90 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Managers and Directors
Richard Adam Norwitt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Anthony Lampo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Martin H. Loeffler Director
Linda Chan Vice President-Information Technology
Edward G. Jepsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-19.53%42 055
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-0.96%49 173
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-40.61%32 429
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-53.39%8 360
JABIL INC.-19.05%8 042
YAGEO CORPORATION-15.54%7 499