Bureau Veritas Certification France
1 Place Zaha Hadid
92400 Courbevoie
Verification report of Green House Gases and Energy indicators
Request, Responsibilities and Independence
Following the request made to us by Amphenol, we have verified environmental indicators related to the Green House Gas (GHG) emissions and to the energy consumption for Amphenol.
It is the responsibility of Amphenol to prepare and report those indicators in accordance with Amphenol's reporting procedures, hereinafter referred to as "the reporting procedures".
It is our responsibility to audit the reporting process and those indicators so that we can formulate an opinion.
We conducted our audit work in an impartial and independent manner, in accordance with the professional practices of the independent third party, based notably on the principles of ISO 14065 and in application of the Code of Ethics applied by all parties involved in Bureau Veritas Certification's work.
This Assurance Statement applies to the related information included within the scope of work described below.
Bureau Veritas Certification's responsibilities were to:
- obtain limited assurance about whether the Selected Information has been prepared in accordance with the Reporting Criteria.
- form an independent conclusion based on the assurance procedures performed and evidence obtained; and
- report our conclusions to the management of Amphenol.
Nature and scope of work
The scope of our work covered the following indicators reported by Amphenol for the period 1st January to 31st December 2022 and related to the Green House Gas (GHG) emissions scope 1 and 2, and the energy consumption (the 'Selected Information'):
- GHG emissions scope 1: 43 881 t CO2 eq o GHG emissions scope 2:
- Heat purchased: 3 337 t CO2 eq
- Electricity market-based calculation: 309 237 t CO2 eq or
Electricity location-based calculation: 353 911 t CO2 eq
- GHG emissions scope 1 and 2 calculated:
- with electricity market-based calculation: 356 455 t CO2 eq or
with electricity location-based calculation: 401 129 t CO2 eq
- with electricity market-based calculation: 356 455 t CO2 eq or
- Total energy consumption: 914 664 MWh
The scope of the reporting covers all worldwide activities for which there exists a physical manufacturing location that the company has operational control over, regardless of whether the facility is leased or owned. Manufacturing includes any added-value activity which is not strictly warehousing or sales offices.
In order to issue a limited assurance opinion on this information, we performed our audit work in accordance with our internal methodology, for the verification of data, in particular:
- we have taken note of the scope of consolidation to be considered for the preparation of those indicators. We checked that those indicators cover all the companies included in the scope of consolidation specified;
- we gathered the information required for an understanding of the Company's activities, the context in which the Company operates, and the environmental consequences of its activities;
In detail, our audit work was as follows:
- we ensured that the Company has put in place collection processes aimed at ensuring the reliability and the consistency of the indicators reported. We examined the "reporting procedures" with regard to their relevance, understandability and completeness and, where applicable, taking into account good professional practices;
- we identified the persons within the Company who are in charge of all or part of the reporting process and we conducted interviews with some of these persons;
- we inquired about the existence of internal control and risk management procedures set up by the Company;
- we assessed, on a sample basis, the implementation of the "reporting procedures", in particular the processes for collecting, compiling, processing and auditing information;
- In order to verify the indicators, we:
- selected a sample of contributing entities within the scope of consolidation, based on their activity, their contribution to the Company's consolidated data, their location and the results of work carried out during the previous year,
- performed on site audits1 and remote audits2,
- the sample thus formed for our audit work represents:
- 33% of total energy consumption and
- 26% of scope 1 and 2 total GHG emissions (electricity market-based) or 32% of scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions (electricity location-based)
- carried out detailed tests on a sample basis checking the correct application of "reporting procedures", reconciling data with supporting documents, checking calculations and the consistency of results.
We also tested the robustness of the data verification process carried out by the team in charge of consolidation, in particular by performing sample checks on the verification of various data, by ensuring the proper application of the verification process in place and the traceability of these internal verifications and the action taken if any discrepancies were identified.
Reporting criteria
Amphenol has written and implemented a guidance to provide instructions for reporting on the ENVIRONMENT & GOVERNANCE indicators used within Amphenol's Sustainable Development Reporting System (SDRS). The key procedures are "Corporate Sustainability Reporting - Guidance for Measuring and Reporting - Part 1 - Environment & Governance".
Limitations and exclusions
Excluded from the scope of our work is verification of any information relating to:
- Activities outside the defined verification period;
- Activities outside the scope;
- Tenants: A tenant is a non-Amphenol organization, a person, or a business that uses part of the premises (a floor, a warehouse, a separate building or land) and pays rent to the reporting site. The footprint of non-Amphenol tenants within the boundaries of the entity should be excluded. Electricity and water bills, waste generation, etc. supported by these tenants are to be excluded from the data reported by the site but should be monitored and recorded separately. An Amphenol operation co-located cannot be considered as a tenant and cannot be excluded.
- China (Amphenol FCI Connectors Dongguan; Amphenol FCI Connectors Dongguan Ltd; Amphenol JET (Haiyan) Interconnector Technology Co. Ltd; Amphenol Airwave (Haiyan) Communication Electronic Co., Ltd.; France (Amphenol FCI Besancon); Germany (FEP Fahrzeugelektrik Pirna GmbH & Co. KG); India (Amphenol FCI OEN Connectors Ltd, Ernakulum); USA (Amphenol Aerospace- Sydney, NY USA; Amphenol Printed Circuits Inc, Nashua); Vietnam (Amphenol Communication Electronics Vietnam Company Limited - Bac Ninh Province).
- Mexico (Amphenol Optimize (Gran Azteca) - AAO, Nogales)
This limited assurance engagement relies on a risk based selected sample of data and the associated limitations that this entails. This independent statement should not be relied upon to detect all errors, omissions or misstatements that may exist.
Observations on reporting procedures or the content of the information
Without calling into question the conclusions below, we make the following observations:
During the audits, we identified a few errors in data, mostly due to internal restatements. The internal control/verification remains complex because the source data are heterogeneous and unequal in quality. The continual improvement of the key procedures of reporting and internal controls will allow to go on growing in accuracy. The process to correct the detected errors in the data should be described.
Conclusion
On the basis of our methodology and the activities described above, nothing has come to our attention to indicate that the Selected Information has not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the Reporting Criteria.
Courbevoie, July,17, 2023
For Bureau Veritas Certification France
Laurent MALLET
Deputy General Director
Signé
numériquement par MALLET Laurent Date : 18-Jul-23
