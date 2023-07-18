Bureau Veritas Certification France

1 Place Zaha Hadid

92400 Courbevoie

Verification report of Green House Gases and Energy indicators

Request, Responsibilities and Independence

Following the request made to us by Amphenol, we have verified environmental indicators related to the Green House Gas (GHG) emissions and to the energy consumption for Amphenol.

It is the responsibility of Amphenol to prepare and report those indicators in accordance with Amphenol's reporting procedures, hereinafter referred to as "the reporting procedures".

It is our responsibility to audit the reporting process and those indicators so that we can formulate an opinion.

We conducted our audit work in an impartial and independent manner, in accordance with the professional practices of the independent third party, based notably on the principles of ISO 14065 and in application of the Code of Ethics applied by all parties involved in Bureau Veritas Certification's work.

This Assurance Statement applies to the related information included within the scope of work described below.

Bureau Veritas Certification's responsibilities were to:

obtain limited assurance about whether the Selected Information has been prepared in accordance with the Reporting Criteria.

form an independent conclusion based on the assurance procedures performed and evidence obtained; and

report our conclusions to the management of Amphenol.

Nature and scope of work

The scope of our work covered the following indicators reported by Amphenol for the period 1st January to 31st December 2022 and related to the Green House Gas (GHG) emissions scope 1 and 2, and the energy consumption (the 'Selected Information'):

GHG emissions scope 1: 43 881 t CO 2 eq o GHG emissions scope 2: Heat purchased: 3 337 t CO 2 eq

eq Electricity market-based calculation: 309 237 t CO 2 eq or

Electricity location-based calculation: 353 911 t CO 2 eq

GHG emissions scope 1 and 2 calculated: with electricity market-based calculation: 356 455 t CO 2 eq or

with electricity location-based calculation: 401 129 t CO 2 eq

Total energy consumption: 914 664 MWh

The scope of the reporting covers all worldwide activities for which there exists a physical manufacturing location that the company has operational control over, regardless of whether the facility is leased or owned. Manufacturing includes any added-value activity which is not strictly warehousing or sales offices.

In order to issue a limited assurance opinion on this information, we performed our audit work in accordance with our internal methodology, for the verification of data, in particular:

we have taken note of the scope of consolidation to be considered for the preparation of those indicators. We checked that those indicators cover all the companies included in the scope of consolidation specified;

we gathered the information required for an understanding of the Company's activities, the context in which the Company operates, and the environmental consequences of its activities;

In detail, our audit work was as follows:

Ref: 17573238 - REV0

Page 1 of 3

© - Bureau Veritas Certification - Toute reproduction interdite