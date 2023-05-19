Amphenol : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
05/19/2023 | 06:12am EDT
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
The annual meeting of stockholders of the Company was held on May 18, 2023. As of March 20, 2023, the record date for the meeting, 595,262,194 shares of the Company's Class A Common Stock were outstanding. A quorum of 551,551,783 shares were present or represented at the meeting.
The stockholders (i) elected each of the Company's nominees for director, (ii) ratified the selection of Deloitte & Touche LLP as independent accountants of the Company, (iii) approved the advisory vote to approve compensation of named executive officers, (iv) voted for one year on the advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes to approve compensation of named executive officers and (v) voted against a stockholder proposal regarding political spending disclosure. Voting of shares for each item, all of which are described in the Company's Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 10, 2023, is as follows:
1.
ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
FORthe nominees:
NOMINEE
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
NON-VOTES
Nancy A. Altobello
529,475,417
8,199,415
189,982
13,686,969
David P. Falck
491,992,999
45,671,727
200,088
13,686,969
Edward G. Jepsen
512,809,170
23,781,997
1,273,647
13,686,969
Rita S. Lane
533,019,736
4,656,169
188,909
13,686,969
Robert A. Livingston
520,881,095
16,779,299
204,420
13,686,969
Martin H. Loeffler
519,819,909
17,787,223
257,682
13,686,969
R. Adam Norwitt
535,364,371
2,303,039
197,404
13,686,969
Prahlad Singh
537,069,869
592,848
202,097
13,686,969
Anne Clarke Wolff
531,751,140
5,840,674
273,000
13,686,969
2.
RATIFICATION OF SELECTION OF DELOITTE & TOUCHE LLP AS INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS OF THE COMPANY
FOR
522,377,765
AGAINST
28,761,906
ABSTAIN
412,112
NON-VOTES
0
3.
ADVISORY VOTE ON COMPENSATION OF NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS
FOR
484,308,525
AGAINST
53,281,794
ABSTAIN
274,495
NON-VOTES
13,686,969
4.
ADVISORY VOTE ON THE FREQUENCY OF FUTURE ADVISORY VOTES TO APPROVE COMPENSATION OF NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS
ONE YEAR
532,561,235
TWO YEARS
62,653
THREE YEARS
5,103,590
ABSTAIN
137,336
NON-VOTES
13,686,969
5.
ADVISORY VOTE ON STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING POLITICAL SPENDING DISCLOSURE
FOR
241,656,138
AGAINST
292,896,835
ABSTAIN
3,311,841
NON-VOTES
13,686,969
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
Exhibit No.
Document Description
104
Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as inline XBRL and contained in Exhibit 101)
Signature
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
AMPHENOL CORPORATION
By:
/s/ Lance E. D'Amico
Lance E. D'Amico
Senior Vice President, Secretary and General Counsel