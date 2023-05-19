Amphenol : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of

The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 18, 2023

AMPHENOL CORPORATION

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 1-10879 22-2785165 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)

358 Hall Avenue , Wallingford , Connecticut 06492 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (203)265-8900

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Class A Common Stock, $0.001 par value APH New York Stock Exchange

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

The annual meeting of stockholders of the Company was held on May 18, 2023. As of March 20, 2023, the record date for the meeting, 595,262,194 shares of the Company's Class A Common Stock were outstanding. A quorum of 551,551,783 shares were present or represented at the meeting.

The stockholders (i) elected each of the Company's nominees for director, (ii) ratified the selection of Deloitte & Touche LLP as independent accountants of the Company, (iii) approved the advisory vote to approve compensation of named executive officers, (iv) voted for one year on the advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes to approve compensation of named executive officers and (v) voted against a stockholder proposal regarding political spending disclosure. Voting of shares for each item, all of which are described in the Company's Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 10, 2023, is as follows:

1. ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

FORthe nominees:

NOMINEE FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN NON-VOTES Nancy A. Altobello 529,475,417 8,199,415 189,982 13,686,969 David P. Falck 491,992,999 45,671,727 200,088 13,686,969 Edward G. Jepsen 512,809,170 23,781,997 1,273,647 13,686,969 Rita S. Lane 533,019,736 4,656,169 188,909 13,686,969 Robert A. Livingston 520,881,095 16,779,299 204,420 13,686,969 Martin H. Loeffler 519,819,909 17,787,223 257,682 13,686,969 R. Adam Norwitt 535,364,371 2,303,039 197,404 13,686,969 Prahlad Singh 537,069,869 592,848 202,097 13,686,969 Anne Clarke Wolff 531,751,140 5,840,674 273,000 13,686,969

2. RATIFICATION OF SELECTION OF DELOITTE & TOUCHE LLP AS INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS OF THE COMPANY

FOR 522,377,765 AGAINST 28,761,906 ABSTAIN 412,112 NON-VOTES 0

3. ADVISORY VOTE ON COMPENSATION OF NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

FOR 484,308,525 AGAINST 53,281,794 ABSTAIN 274,495 NON-VOTES 13,686,969

4. ADVISORY VOTE ON THE FREQUENCY OF FUTURE ADVISORY VOTES TO APPROVE COMPENSATION OF NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

ONE YEAR 532,561,235 TWO YEARS 62,653 THREE YEARS 5,103,590 ABSTAIN 137,336 NON-VOTES 13,686,969

5. ADVISORY VOTE ON STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING POLITICAL SPENDING DISCLOSURE

FOR 241,656,138 AGAINST 292,896,835 ABSTAIN 3,311,841 NON-VOTES 13,686,969

