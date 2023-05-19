Advanced search
    APH   US0320951017

AMPHENOL CORPORATION

(APH)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-18 pm EDT
76.14 USD   +0.89%
Amphenol : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

05/19/2023 | 06:12am EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of

The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 18, 2023

AMPHENOL CORPORATION

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 1-10879 22-2785165

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)

(Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)
358 Hall Avenue, Wallingford, Connecticut 06492
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (203)265-8900

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

¨Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

¨Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

¨Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

¨Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Class A Common Stock, $0.001 par value APH New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ¨

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

The annual meeting of stockholders of the Company was held on May 18, 2023. As of March 20, 2023, the record date for the meeting, 595,262,194 shares of the Company's Class A Common Stock were outstanding. A quorum of 551,551,783 shares were present or represented at the meeting.

The stockholders (i) elected each of the Company's nominees for director, (ii) ratified the selection of Deloitte & Touche LLP as independent accountants of the Company, (iii) approved the advisory vote to approve compensation of named executive officers, (iv) voted for one year on the advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes to approve compensation of named executive officers and (v) voted against a stockholder proposal regarding political spending disclosure. Voting of shares for each item, all of which are described in the Company's Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 10, 2023, is as follows:

1. ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

FORthe nominees:

NOMINEE FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN NON-VOTES
Nancy A. Altobello 529,475,417 8,199,415 189,982 13,686,969
David P. Falck 491,992,999 45,671,727 200,088 13,686,969
Edward G. Jepsen 512,809,170 23,781,997 1,273,647 13,686,969
Rita S. Lane 533,019,736 4,656,169 188,909 13,686,969
Robert A. Livingston 520,881,095 16,779,299 204,420 13,686,969
Martin H. Loeffler 519,819,909 17,787,223 257,682 13,686,969
R. Adam Norwitt 535,364,371 2,303,039 197,404 13,686,969
Prahlad Singh 537,069,869 592,848 202,097 13,686,969
Anne Clarke Wolff 531,751,140 5,840,674 273,000 13,686,969
2. RATIFICATION OF SELECTION OF DELOITTE & TOUCHE LLP AS INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS OF THE COMPANY
FOR 522,377,765 AGAINST 28,761,906
ABSTAIN 412,112 NON-VOTES 0
3. ADVISORY VOTE ON COMPENSATION OF NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS
FOR 484,308,525 AGAINST 53,281,794
ABSTAIN 274,495 NON-VOTES 13,686,969
4. ADVISORY VOTE ON THE FREQUENCY OF FUTURE ADVISORY VOTES TO APPROVE COMPENSATION OF NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS
ONE YEAR 532,561,235 TWO YEARS 62,653
THREE YEARS 5,103,590 ABSTAIN 137,336
NON-VOTES 13,686,969
5. ADVISORY VOTE ON STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING POLITICAL SPENDING DISCLOSURE
FOR 241,656,138 AGAINST 292,896,835
ABSTAIN 3,311,841 NON-VOTES 13,686,969

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No. Document Description
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as inline XBRL and contained in Exhibit 101)

Signature

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

AMPHENOL CORPORATION
By: /s/ Lance E. D'Amico
Lance E. D'Amico
Senior Vice President, Secretary and General Counsel
Date: May 18, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Amphenol Corporation published this content on 19 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2023 10:11:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
