    APH   US0320951017

AMPHENOL CORPORATION

(APH)
  Report
Amphenol : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Dividend Payment

05/06/2021 | 08:06am EDT
Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) announced today that its Board of Directors approved the second quarter 2021 dividend on its Common Stock in the amount of $0.145 per share at its meeting held on May 5, 2021. The second quarter dividend reflects the Company’s two-for-one stock split, which was distributed on March 4, 2021 and the Company will pay this dividend on July 14, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 22, 2021.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation is one of the world’s largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. Amphenol designs, manufactures and assembles its products at facilities in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa and sells its products through its own global sales force, independent representatives and a global network of electronics distributors. Amphenol has a diversified presence as a leader in high-growth areas of the interconnect market including: Automotive, Broadband Communications, Commercial Aerospace, Industrial, Information Technology and Data Communications, Military, Mobile Devices and Mobile Networks.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 002 M - -
Net income 2021 1 417 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 568 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,8x
Yield 2021 0,87%
Capitalization 39 980 M 39 980 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,25x
EV / Sales 2022 3,99x
Nbr of Employees 80 000
Free-Float 98,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 77,19 $
Last Close Price 66,90 $
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard Adam Norwitt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Anthony Lampo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Martin H. Loeffler Chairman
William J. Doherty Senior VP & Group GM-Information Communications
Linda Chan Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMPHENOL CORPORATION2.32%39 980
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.19.57%54 481
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-34.14%40 148
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-14.64%20 075
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED2.09%12 021
OZON HOLDINGS PLC41.85%11 967