AMPHENOL CORPORATION

AMPHENOL CORPORATION

(APH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MTS SYSTEMS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of MTS Systems Corporation - MTSC

12/29/2020 | 05:38pm EST
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of MTS Systems Corporation (NasdaqGS: MTSC) to Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of MTS will receive only $58.50 in cash for each share of MTS that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-mtsc/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 393 M - -
Net income 2020 1 160 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 403 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 34,2x
Yield 2020 0,79%
Capitalization 38 842 M 38 842 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,91x
EV / Sales 2021 4,57x
Nbr of Employees 74 000
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart AMPHENOL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Amphenol Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMPHENOL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 135,69 $
Last Close Price 129,84 $
Spread / Highest target 20,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard Adam Norwitt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin H. Loeffler Chairman
Craig Anthony Lampo Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
William J. Doherty Senior VP & Group GM-Information Communications
Ronald P. Badie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMPHENOL CORPORATION19.35%38 842
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.97.67%59 490
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-0.44%45 228
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.122.07%20 508
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION55.29%11 995
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED164.69%11 014
