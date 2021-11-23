Log in
Ampio Pharmaceuticals : Announces Shareholder / Business Update Call with its CEO & Chairman, Michael Martino

11/23/2021 | 05:50pm EST
ENGLEWOOD, CO, November 23, 2021 - Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE American: AMPE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement of immunology-based therapies for prevalent inflammatory conditions, today announced it will host a conference call with its CEO and Chairman, Michael Martino, who will provide a corporate and business on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 4:30 pm EDT/ 2:30 pm MT.

Conference Call & Webcast

Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 4:30 pm EDT / 2:30 pm MT

Webcast Link (listen only):

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3543501/784479B739F2EB467C477016E7FAD06A

Conference Call (listen only)

Canada dial-in number (Toll Free): 1 833 950 0062
Canada dial-in number (Local): 1 226 828 7575
United States: 1 844 200 6205
United States (Local): 1 646 904 5544
All other locations: 1 929 526 1599

Access code: 948260

*Participants will need to enter the participant access code before being met by an operator

Please note that the webcast and conference call line will be listen only mode and we will not be taking any questions.

The conference call and webcast can also be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.ampiopharma.com and will be archived there shortly after the live event.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the advancement of immunology-based therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions for which there are limited treatment options. Ampio's lead drug, Ampion™, is backed by an extensive patent portfolio with intellectual property protection extending through 2037 and may be eligible for 12-year FDA market exclusivity upon approval as a novel biologic under the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act (BPCIA).

Forward Looking Statements

Ampio's statements in this press release that are not historical fact, and that relate to future plans or events, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Ampio's expectations with respect to Ampion and its classification, as well as those associated with regulatory approvals and other FDA decisions, the Biological License Application (BLA), the ability of Ampio to enter into partnering arrangements, clinical trials and decisions and changes in business conditions and similar events, the ability to receive regulatory approval to conduct clinical trials, that Ampion may be used to treat ARDS induced by COVID-19, all of which are inherently subject to various risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties involved include those detailed from time to time in Ampio's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, under Ampio's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ampio undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations
Daniel G. Stokely
info@ampiopharma.com
720-437-6500

Disclaimer

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 22:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
