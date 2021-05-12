Log in
    AMPE   US03209T1097

AMPIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(AMPE)
Ampio Pharmaceuticals : – Management Presentation 2021

05/12/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
Management Presentation

May 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

These slides and materials, including any accompanying oral presentation, may contain forward-looking statements about our business. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as these statements are based upon our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements may be identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "forecast," "continue" or the negative of these terms or other words or terms of similar meaning. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those set forth in any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the matters listed under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other risks detailed in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available at www.sec.gov.

Statements and information in this presentation, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made or provided (unless an earlier date is indicated), and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any statements or information, including forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

2

Overview

Immunology-based therapies for numerous inflammatory conditions

  • Proprietary Biologic Ampionis a first-in-class novel platform biologic with potentially beneficial therapeutic effect in disease indications where moderate to severe inflammation is prevalent:
    1. Osteoarthritis
    1. COVID-19
    1. Long-Covid- Commencing Phase I trial in Q2 21
    1. Research Collaborations - Rare inflammatory children's and kidney diseases
  • Platform Technology
    1. Multi Channel Therapy contrasts with prevalence of primarily single channel therapies
  • Numerous successful trials completed demonstrating strong safety and efficacy
  • Safe and effective therapies for which limited or no treatment options exist

NYSE (American): AMPE

  • Ampio Started - 2010
  • Over $200 Million Invested in Research & Development
  • Headquarters: Denver, Colorado
  • Market Capitalization*: $362 MM
  • Current Stock Price*: $1.85
  • One year range*: $0.45 - $2.98
  • Average Daily Volume*: 2.64MM
  • Shares Outstanding*: 196 MM
    • as of 050721 Yahoo Finance

3

Executive Management Team

Michael Macaluso, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

  1. CEO since 2012 & Chairman since May 2010
  1. Chairman of Aytu BioScience's (AYTU) Compensation Committee since 2019 o Previously President & CEO of Isolagen, Inc. (ILE)

Holli Cherevka, Chief Operating Officer

  1. Joined Ampio 2013 as VP of Operations responsible for clinical, regulatory and manufacturing operations
  1. Previously Director of Business Development at the American College of Radiology (ACR) o Master's of Science in Biomedical and Molecular Sciences Research

Dan Stokely, Chief Financial Officer

  1. Joined Ampio in 2019 with 30+ years of experience in finance and accounting; specialty pharma focus o Previously EVP & CFO Sentynl Therapeutics Inc., privately-held specialty pharmaceutical company
    o CPA - Deloitte

David Bar-Or, MD, Director

  1. Founder
  1. Chief Scientific Officer 2010 - 2018
  1. Awarded over 500 patents; inventor on almost 120 patent applications; authored or co-authored over 180 peer-reviewed journal articles and several book chapters; Reviewer for over 45 peer reviewed scientific and clinical journals

4

Ampion

Disclaimer

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
