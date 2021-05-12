Ampio Pharmaceuticals : – Management Presentation 2021

Forward-Looking Statements
Overview
Immunology-based therapies for numerous inflammatory conditions
Proprietary Biologic Ampionis a first-in-class novel platform biologic with potentially beneficial therapeutic effect in disease indications where moderate to severe inflammation is prevalent:
Osteoarthritis
COVID-19
Long-Covid- Commencing Phase I trial in Q2 21
Research Collaborations - Rare inflammatory children's and kidney diseases
Platform Technology
Multi Channel Therapy contrasts with prevalence of primarily single channel therapies
Numerous successful trials completed demonstrating strong safety and efficacy
Safe and effective therapies for which limited or no treatment options exist
NYSE (American): AMPE
Ampio Started - 2010
Over $200 Million Invested in Research & Development
Headquarters: Denver, Colorado
Market Capitalization*: $362 MM
Current Stock Price*: $1.85
One year range*: $0.45 - $2.98
Average Daily Volume*: 2.64MM
Shares Outstanding*: 196 MM
as of 050721 Yahoo Finance
Executive Management Team
Michael Macaluso, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
CEO since 2012 & Chairman since May 2010
Chairman of Aytu BioScience's (AYTU) Compensation Committee since 2019 o Previously President & CEO of Isolagen, Inc. (ILE)
Holli Cherevka, Chief Operating Officer
Joined Ampio 2013 as VP of Operations responsible for clinical, regulatory and manufacturing operations
Previously Director of Business Development at the American College of Radiology (ACR) o Master's of Science in Biomedical and Molecular Sciences Research
Dan Stokely, Chief Financial Officer
Joined Ampio in 2019 with 30+ years of experience in finance and accounting; specialty pharma focus o Previously EVP & CFO Sentynl Therapeutics Inc., privately-held specialty pharmaceutical company
David Bar-Or, MD, Director
Founder
Chief Scientific Officer 2010 - 2018
Awarded over 500 patents; inventor on almost 120 patent applications; authored or co-authored over 180 peer-reviewed journal articles and several book chapters; Reviewer for over 45 peer reviewed scientific and clinical journals
Disclaimer
