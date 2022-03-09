Log in
AMPIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals : to Participate at the 34th Annual Roth Conference

03/09/2022 | 09:42am EST
Moderated fireside chat will be held Tuesday, March 15 at 4:30pm ET

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 9, 2022- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain resulting from osteoarthritis, will attend the 34th Annual ROTH Conference, which is being held in Laguna Niguel, Californiafrom March 13-15, 2022.

Ampio Chairman and CEO, Mike Martino, will be participating in one-on-one meetings, with investors and analysts, throughout the duration of the conference. Mr. Martino will also be participating in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 15at 4:30pm ET(1:30pm PT). The discussion will be moderated by Jonathan Aschoff, PhD, Senior Research Analyst, Biotechnology, at Roth Capital Partners.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Ampio management, please contact oneononerequests@roth.com.

To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/ROTH2022Registration.

About 34th Annual ROTH Conference

The Annual Roth Conference is one of the largest in the nation for small-cap companies. Roth combines company presentations, Q&A sessions and management 1-on-1 meetings. Their award-winning Research Team identifies distinguished presenting companies across broad sectors, including consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial growth, metals & mining, sustainability, services, technology and more. Following the success of the previous years, our Roth Conference, with close to 550 participating companies and over 5,100 attendees, will feature presentations from public and private companies in a variety of sectors.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the advancement of immunology-based therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions for which there are limited treatment options. Ampio's lead drug, Ampion™, is backed by an extensive patent portfolio with intellectual property protection extending through 2037 and may be eligible for 12-year FDA market exclusivity upon approval as a novel biologic under the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act (BPCIA).

Forward Looking Statements

Ampio's statements in this press release that are not historical fact, and that relate to future plans or events, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Ampio's expectations with respect to Ampion and its classification, as well as those associated with regulatory approvals and other FDA decisions, clinical trials and decisions and changes in business conditions and similar events and the likelihood and timing of Ampion's approval as a novel biologic under the BPCIA, all of which are inherently subject to various risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties involved include those detailed from time to time in Ampio's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, under Ampio's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ampio undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor and Media Contacts:
Tony Russo or Nic Johnson
Russo Partners
info@ampiopharma.com
tony.russo@russopartnersllc.com
nic.johnson@russopartnersllc.com

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 09 March 2022


