    ATX   AU0000023822

AMPLIA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

(ATX)
Amplia Therapeutics : App 4D and Financial Report Half Year ended 30 Sep 2021

11/24/2021 | 01:00am EST
For personal use only

ABN 16 165 160 841

ASX RELEASE

24 November 2021

Appendix 4D and Financial Report Half Year ended 30 September 2021

Amplia Therapeutics Limited (ASX: ATX) ("Amplia" or the "Company") announces its Appendix 4D and Financial Report for the Half Year ended 30 September 2021.

This ASX announcement is authorised for release by the Board.

- End -

For Further Information

Dr. John Lambert

CEO and Managing Director john@ampliatx.com www.ampliatx.com

About Amplia Therapeutics Limited

Amplia Therapeutics Limited is an Australian pharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of Focal Adhesion Kinase (FAK) inhibitors for cancer and fibrosis. FAK is an increasingly important target in the field of cancer immunology and Amplia has a particular development focus in pancreatic and ovarian cancer. FAK also plays a significant role in a number of chronic diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Level 21, 90 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000

Email info@ampliatx.com

www.ampliatx.com

Amplia Therapeutics Limited

Appendix 4D

Half-year report

1. Company details

Name of entity:

Amplia Therapeutics Limited

ACN:

165 160 841

For the half-year ended 30 September 2021

Reporting period:

Previous period:

For the half-year ended 30 September 2020

2. Results for announcement to the market

$

Other income

down

17%

to

762,747

Loss from ordinary activities after tax attributable to the owners of Amplia Therapeutics Limited

Therapeutics Limited

up

159%

to

(1,322,659)

Loss for the half-year attributable to the owners of Amplia Therapeutics Limited

Limited

up

159%

to

(1,322,659)

Dividends

The Directors have resolved that no divided will be paid this half year.

Comments

The loss for the consolidated entity after providing for income tax amounted to $1,322,659 (30 September 2020: $511,213).

3.

Net tangible assets

Reporting

Previous

period

period

Cents

Cents

Net tangible assets per ordinary security

3.8

3.8

4.

Control gained over entities

Not applicable.

5.

Loss of control over entities

6.

Dividends

Current period

There were no dividends paid, recommended or declared during the current financial period.

Previous period

There were no dividends paid, recommended or declared during the previous financial period.

Amplia Therapeutics Limited

Appendix 4D

Half-year report

7. Dividend reinvestment plans

Not applicable.

9. Foreign entities

10. Audit qualification or review

Details of audit/review dispute or qualification (if any):

Date: 24 November 2021

Warwick Tong

Non-Executive Chairman

The financial statements were subject to a review by the auditors and the review report is attached as part of the Half Year Report.

11. Attachments

Details of attachments (if any):

The Half Year Report of Amplia Therapeutics Limited for the half-year ended 30 September 2021 is attached.

12. Signed

ACN 165 160 841

Amplia Therapeutics Limited Corporate directory

30 September 2021

Directors

Stock exchange listing

Dr. Warwick Tong (Non-Executive Chairman)

Dr. John Lambert (CEO and Managing Director)

Dr. Robert Peach (Non-Executive Director)

Dr. Christopher Burns (Non-Executive Director)

Mrs. Jane Bell (Non-Executive Director)

Mr. Andrew J. Cooke

Level 21, 90 Collins Street

Melbourne VIC 3000

Australia

Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited

Level 3, 60 Carrington Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Australia

Telephone: 1300 556 161 (within Australia) + 61 3 9415 4000 (outside Australia)

Website: www.investorcentre.com/contact

Grant Thornton Audit Pty Ltd

Australia

Amplia Therapeutics Limited shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX code: ATX)

www.ampliatx.com

1

Disclaimer

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd. published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 05:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1,53 M 1,10 M 1,10 M
Net income 2021 -2,28 M -1,64 M -1,64 M
Net cash 2021 1,85 M 1,33 M 1,33 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29,5 M 21,3 M 21,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 80,3x
EV / Sales 2021 17,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart AMPLIA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Amplia Therapeutics Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Nicholas Lambert Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Hamish George Chief Financial Officer
Warwick Tong Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Devlin Chief Scientific Officer
Rhiannon Jones Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMPLIA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED-20.83%21
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.20.10%87 769
BIONTECH SE294.64%77 700
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS33.23%67 296
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.15.77%59 563
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-23.20%46 147