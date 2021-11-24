Amplia Therapeutics : App 4D and Financial Report Half Year ended 30 Sep 2021

ABN 16 165 160 841
ASX RELEASE
24 November 2021
Appendix 4D and Financial Report Half Year ended 30 September 2021
Amplia Therapeutics Limited (ASX: ATX) ("Amplia" or the "Company") announces its Appendix 4D and Financial Report for the Half Year ended 30 September 2021.
This ASX announcement is authorised for release by the Board.
- End -
For Further Information
Dr. John Lambert
CEO and Managing Director john@ampliatx.com www.ampliatx.com
About Amplia Therapeutics Limited
Amplia Therapeutics Limited is an Australian pharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of Focal Adhesion Kinase (FAK) inhibitors for cancer and fibrosis. FAK is an increasingly important target in the field of cancer immunology and Amplia has a particular development focus in pancreatic and ovarian cancer. FAK also plays a significant role in a number of chronic diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
Level 21, 90 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000
Email info@ampliatx.com
www.ampliatx.com
Amplia Therapeutics Limited
Appendix 4D
Half-year report
1. Company details
Name of entity:
Amplia Therapeutics Limited
ACN:
165 160 841
For the half-year ended 30 September 2021
Reporting period:
Previous period:
For the half-year ended 30 September 2020
2. Results for announcement to the market
Other income
down
17%
to
762,747
Loss from ordinary activities after tax attributable to the owners of Amplia
Therapeutics Limited
up
159%
to
(1,322,659)
Lo for the half-year attributable to the owners of Amplia Therapeutics
up
159%
to
(1,322,659)
Dividends
The Directors have resolved that no divided will be paid this half year.
Comments
The loss for the consolidated entity after providing for income tax amounted to $1,322,659 (30 September 2020: $511,213).
Net tangible assets
Reporting
|
|
Net tangible assets per ordinary security
3.8
3.8
4.
Control gained over entities
Not applicable.
|
|
|
|
|
t applicable.
6.
Dividends
Current period
There were no dividends paid, recommended or declared during the current financial period.
Previous period
There were no dividends paid, recommended or declared during the previous financial period.
Amplia Therapeutics Limited
Appendix 4D
Half-year report
7. Dividend reinvestment plans
Not applicable.
8. Details of associates and joint venture entities Not applicable.
9. Foreign entities
Details of origin of accounting standards used in compiling the report: Not applicable.
10. Audit qualification or review
Details of audit/review dispute or qualification (if any):
Signed ___________________________
Date: 24 November 2021
Warwick Tong
The financial statements were subject to a review by the auditors and the review report is attached as part of the Half Year Report.
11. Attachments
Details of attachments (if any):
The Half Year Report of Amplia Therapeutics Limited for the half-year ended 30 September 2021 is attached.
12. Signed
Amplia Therapeutics Limited
ACN 165 160 841
Half Year Report - 30 September 2021
Amplia Therapeutics Limited Corporate directory
30 September 2021
Directors
Company secretary Registered office
Share register Auditor
Stock exchange listing
Website
Dr. Warwick Tong (Non-Executive Chairman)
Dr. John Lambert (CEO and Managing Director)
Dr. Robert Peach (Non-Executive Director)
Dr. Christopher Burns (Non-Executive Director)
Mrs. Jane Bell (Non-Executive Director)
Mr. Andrew J. Cooke
Level 21, 90 Collins Street
Melbourne VIC 3000
Australia
Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited
Level 3, 60 Carrington Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Australia
Telephone: 1300 556 161 (within Australia) + 61 3 9415 4000 (outside Australia)
Website: www.investorcentre.com/contact
Grant Thornton Audit Pty Ltd
Australia
Amplia Therapeutics Limited shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX code: ATX)
www.ampliatx.com
