Amplia Therapeutics : App 4D and Financial Report Half Year ended 30 Sep 2021

ASX RELEASE 24 November 2021

Appendix 4D and Financial Report Half Year ended 30 September 2021

Amplia Therapeutics Limited (ASX: ATX) ("Amplia" or the "Company") announces its Appendix 4D and Financial Report for the Half Year ended 30 September 2021.

Dr. John Lambert

CEO and Managing Director john@ampliatx.com www.ampliatx.com

About Amplia Therapeutics Limited

Amplia Therapeutics Limited is an Australian pharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of Focal Adhesion Kinase (FAK) inhibitors for cancer and fibrosis. FAK is an increasingly important target in the field of cancer immunology and Amplia has a particular development focus in pancreatic and ovarian cancer. FAK also plays a significant role in a number of chronic diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).