    ATX   AU0000023822

AMPLIA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

(ATX)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Amplia Therapeutics : Application for quotation of securities - ATX

11/14/2021 | 05:50pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

AMPLIA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday November 15, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

ATX

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

189,701

15/11/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

AMPLIA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

16165160841

1.3

ASX issuer code

ATX

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

15/11/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

ATXAI : OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2022 EX $0.14

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

ATX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

189,701

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

15/11/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

15/11/2021

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

15/11/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

189,701

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.14000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Exercise of ATXAI Options (Expiry Date 30 June 2022, Exercise Price $0.14)

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd. published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 22:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1,53 M 1,12 M 1,12 M
Net income 2021 -2,28 M -1,67 M -1,67 M
Net cash 2021 1,85 M 1,35 M 1,35 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23,7 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 80,3x
EV / Sales 2021 17,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart AMPLIA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Amplia Therapeutics Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Nicholas Lambert Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Hamish George Chief Financial Officer
Warwick Tong Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Devlin Chief Scientific Officer
Rhiannon Jones Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMPLIA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED-20.83%17
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.15.83%84 646
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS30.65%65 995
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.14.82%59 622
BIONTECH SE192.12%57 516
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-20.75%47 619