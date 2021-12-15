Log in
Amplia Therapeutics : Provides Updated Investor Presentation

12/15/2021 | 05:59pm EST
For personal use only

ABN 16 165 160 841

ASX RELEASE

16th December 2021

Amplia Provides Updated Investor Presentation

Amplia Therapeutics Limited (ASX: ATX) ("Amplia" or the "Company") today released a new investor presentation (attached) which outlines the Company's technology, plans for growth during 2022 and reviews some key events of 2021.

The presentation provides the following:

  • An overview of the Company's technology and targeted therapeutic indications;
  • Key value drivers, company objectives and timelines for 2022; and
  • A summary of key events that occurred during 2021.

This ASX announcement was approved and authorised for release by the CEO of Amplia Therapeutics.

- End -

For Further Information

Dr. John Lambert

CEO and Managing Director john@ampliatx.com www.ampliatx.com

About Amplia Therapeutics Limited

Amplia Therapeutics Limited is an Australian pharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of Focal Adhesion Kinase (FAK) inhibitors for cancer and fibrosis. FAK is an increasingly important target in the field of cancer immunology and Amplia has a particular development focus in pancreatic and ovarian cancer. FAK also plays a significant role in a number of chronic diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Level 21, 90 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000

Email info@ampliatx.com

www.ampliatx.com

ersonal use only

Amplia Therapeutics Growth plans for 2022 and 2021 Year In Review

December 2021

Amplia Therapeutics Limited

ersonal use only

Disclaimer

The information contained in the presentation is not intended to be an offer for subscription, invitation or recommendation with respect to shares of Amplia Therapeutics Limited ("Amplia") in any jurisdiction. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document or opinions expressed in the course of this presentation. The information contained in this presentation is subject to change without notification.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements which can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "should", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "scheduled" or "continue" or similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, assumptions, contingencies and other factors (many of which are outside the control of, and unknown to Amplia, and its officers, employees, agents or associates), which may cause the actual results or performance to be materially different from any future result so performed, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

There can be no assurance or guarantee that actual outcomes will not differ materially from these statements. The data and results pertaining to clinical subjects used in this presentation are illustrative of medical conditions and outcomes associated with potential applications of Amplia's acquired product pipeline. Actual results from clinical trials may vary from those shown.

2

ersonal use only

Company & Technology Snapshot

3

Why is FAK a good target for drug development?

ersonal use only

Indication

Opportunities

Focal Adhesion Kinase (FAK)

FIBROTIC DISEASES

SOLID CANCERS

Monotherapy

Combination Therapy

Lung fibrosis

Pancreatic cancer

Liver fibrosis (NASH)

Ovarian cancer

Renal fibrosis

Breast cancer

Wound healing

Hepatocellular carcinoma

Melanoma

Gastric cancer

Lung cancer

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd. published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 22:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1,53 M 1,10 M 1,10 M
Net income 2021 -2,28 M -1,63 M -1,63 M
Net cash 2021 1,85 M 1,32 M 1,32 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 33,0 M 23,5 M 23,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 80,3x
EV / Sales 2021 17,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,9%
