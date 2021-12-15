Amplia Therapeutics : Provides Updated Investor Presentation

Amplia Therapeutics Limited (ASX: ATX) ("Amplia" or the "Company") today released a new investor presentation (attached) which outlines the Company's technology, plans for growth during 2022 and reviews some key events of 2021.
The presentation provides the following:
An overview of the Company's technology and targeted therapeutic indications;
Key value drivers, company objectives and timelines for 2022; and
A summary of key events that occurred during 2021.
This ASX announcement was approved and authorised for release by the CEO of Amplia Therapeutics.
Amplia Therapeutics Limited is an Australian pharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of Focal Adhesion Kinase (FAK) inhibitors for cancer and fibrosis. FAK is an increasingly important target in the field of cancer immunology and Amplia has a particular development focus in pancreatic and ovarian cancer. FAK also plays a significant role in a number of chronic diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
Amplia Therapeutics Growth plans for 2022 and 2021 Year In Review
December 2021
Amplia Therapeutics Limited
Company & Technology Snapshot
Why is FAK a good target for drug development?
Indication
Opportunities
Focal Adhesion Kinase (FAK)
FIBROTIC DISEASES
SOLID CANCERS
Monotherapy
Combination Therapy
•
Lung fibrosis
•
Pancreatic cancer
•
Liver fibrosis (NASH)
•
Ovarian cancer
•
Renal fibrosis
•
Breast cancer
•
Wound healing
•
Hepatocellular carcinoma
•
Melanoma
•
Gastric cancer
•
Lung cancer
