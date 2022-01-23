Amplia Therapeutics : Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports - Dec 2021 Qtr

ASX RELEASE 24 January 2022

QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES AND CASH FLOW REPORTS

Melbourne, Australia: Amplia Therapeutics Limited (ASX: ATX), ("Amplia" or the "Company"), a company developing new approaches for the treatment for cancer and fibrosis, is pleased to announce further progress across its small molecule, focal adhesion kinase (FAK) inhibitor program and the release of its Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report (attached) for the quarter ending 31 December 2021.

Key Highlights from the Quarter

Supplementary data from Phase 1 clinical trial confirmed that orally administered AMP945 is able to inhibit its intended target, FAK, in the tissues of human subjects;

Completed GMP manufacture of a 2 kg batch of AMP945 for use in upcoming Phase 2 clinical trials and preclinical studies;

Dr José Iglesias, a pharmaceutical industry leader with extensive experience in developing treatments for pancreatic cancer, appointed as Clinical Advisor; and

Balance sheet strengthened to support Phase 2 clinical trials planned for 2022 through a $12.4M capital raise and access to an additional $3.2M arising from the R&D tax incentive program.

Amplia's CEO and Managing Director, Dr John Lambert, commented that "While 2021 was a challenging year for everyone, I am extremely proud of what our team at Amplia has been able to achieve. In the last quarter of 2021, we put in place all the elements to make 2022 a watershed year for the Company. We have a robust package of data supporting our strategy as we initiate the first Phase 2 trials for AMP945 and we have successfully completed a 2 kilogram GMP manufacturing run of AMP945 which provides sufficient drug material to complete two 3-month animal toxicology studies as well as take us deep into two Phase 2 clinical trials. And finally, through the much-appreciated support of our shareholders we have raised the capital to support these important activities."

Operations update

In November, Amplia provided additional data from its Phase 1 clinical trial demonstrating that oral dosing of AMP945 in healthy volunteers resulted in a reduction of the activity of FAK, the drug's intended target. The inhibition of FAK, which was measured in skin biopsies taken from participating subjects, indicates that after oral administration of AMP945, the drug is absorbed and distributed to tissues where it achieves the desired biological effect in human subjects.

A key focus for Amplia during the December quarter was preparation for the Phase 2 clinical trials of AMP945 in patients with pancreatic cancer and fibrotic lung disease. Significant progress has been made in the design and development of Amplia's trial of AMP945 in patients with fibrotic lung disease that is currently scheduled to start in 2H CY2022.

Critical to these preparations was the manufacture of AMP945 drug substance. Work conducted at Amplia's Contract Manufacturing Organisation (CMO) during the December quarter culminated in early January with the successful production of a 2 kilogram GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) batch

