Stock AMP AMPLIFON S.P.A.
Amplifon S.p.A.

Equities

AMP

IT0004056880

Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution

Market Closed - Borsa Italiana
 11:44:59 2024-03-07 am EST 		After market 02:53:12 pm
32.8 EUR +5.87% Intraday chart for Amplifon S.p.A. 32.86 +0.20%
08:14pm AMPLIFON : 2023 ends on a reassuring note Alphavalue
05:54pm Indices in green; Amplifon good after accounts AN
Latest news about Amplifon S.p.A.

AMPLIFON : 2023 ends on a reassuring note Alphavalue
Indices in green; Amplifon good after accounts AN
Amplifon sees U.S. demand lifting revenue growth in 2024 RE
Amplifon S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Amplifon closes 2203 with profit down; revenues "record" AN
Mib bearish; Maire touches new annual high AN
Declines ahead of ECB; Powell holds back on cuts AN
Mib up before ECB; down Pirelli after accounts AN
Markets bullish; several economic data expected AN
Indices contrasted; Saipem good after accounts AN
Futures up; property crisis continues in China AN
World stock exchanges set record highs; Tenaris leads on Mib. AN
Futures down slightly; wait for U.S. CPI AN
Mib bullish dragged by Saipem and Cucinelli AN
Milan pushes European stock markets; Mib above 31,400 AN
Futures bullish; focus still on central banks AN
Europeans up; Pirelli tops on Mib. AN
Futures bullish; PMI data coming in. AN
Mib gives ground; Saipem resists declines AN
European indexes down; MPS tops the Mib AN
Mib opens in red above 30,100 mark; down Hera AN
Futures up; BoJ confirms rates AN
Mib bearish but STM and Nexi close higher AN
Mib down; Enel, Ferrari and Eni weigh. AN
Italy's Amplifon Buys US Miracle-Ear Franchisee MT

Chart Amplifon S.p.A.

Company Profile

Amplifon S.p.A. is the leading worldwide distributor of auditory devices. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - hearing aid sales (87.2%): auditory prostheses and implants (Amplifon, Beter Horen, Miracle Ear and Sonus brands); - services (12.8%). At the end of 2022, the group has a network of 9,208 outlets distributed between owned stores (4,496), franchise stores (1,272) and other (3,440; including corners). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (66.9%), Americas (18%), and Asia/Pacific (15.1%).
Sector
Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution
Calendar
07:00am - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE MIB INDEX
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Amplifon S.p.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
30.98 EUR
Average target price
32.53 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+4.99%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

AMPLIFON S.P.A.
