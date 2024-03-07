More about the company
Amplifon S.p.A. is the leading worldwide distributor of auditory devices. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- hearing aid sales (87.2%): auditory prostheses and implants (Amplifon, Beter Horen, Miracle Ear and Sonus brands);
- services (12.8%).
At the end of 2022, the group has a network of 9,208 outlets distributed between owned stores (4,496), franchise stores (1,272) and other (3,440; including corners).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (66.9%), Americas (18%), and Asia/Pacific (15.1%).