Amplifon S.p.A. is the leading worldwide distributor of auditory devices. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - hearing aid sales (87.2%): auditory prostheses and implants (Amplifon, Beter Horen, Miracle Ear and Sonus brands); - services (12.8%). At the end of 2022, the group has a network of 9,208 outlets distributed between owned stores (4,496), franchise stores (1,272) and other (3,440; including corners). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (66.9%), Americas (18%), and Asia/Pacific (15.1%).