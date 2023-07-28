  1. Markets
  2. Stock Italie
  3. Amplifon S.p.A.
  4. News
  5. Amplifon : Mixed Q2; resilient top line despite lower-than-anticipated market rebound
Security AMP

AMPLIFON S.P.A.

Equities AMP IT0004056880

Add to a list

To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
Real-time Borsa Italiana - 05:21:14 2023-07-28 am EDT Intraday chart for Amplifon S.p.A. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
31.43 EUR -0.47% +1.16% +13.01%
11:04am AMPLIFON : Mixed Q2; resilient top line despite lower-than-anticipated market rebound Alphavalue
Jul. 27 Transcript : Amplifon S.p.A., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2023 CI

AMPLIFON : Mixed Q2; resilient top line despite lower-than-anticipated market rebound

Today at 05:04 am

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Amplifon S.p.A.

AMPLIFON : Mixed Q2; resilient top line despite lower-than-anticipated market rebound Alphavalue
Transcript : Amplifon S.p.A., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2023 CI
Half-year profit unchanged for Amplifon; NFP rises AN
Europeans up; well Marzocchi Pumps after results AN
Futures up on ECB day AN
Mib flat before Fed and ECB; banks good AN
Mirabella Financial Service initiates short on Webuild. AN
Stock markets expected on Eurozone inflation premiere AN
Mib up; Knot does not guarantee on monetary tightening AN
Amplifon Secures Up to EUR350 Million Loan from European Investment Bank MT
Mib seesaw; Banca Mediolanum on the rise AN
Amplifon, up to EUR350 million in financing from EIB AN
Marshall Wace cuts short on FinecoBank. AN
Futures bearish; monthly deflation in China AN
Stock markets start bearish; buying on FinecoBank AN
Milan maglia rosa; Saipem leading the way AN
Lists still down; Saipem takes top spot AN
Funds cut short on Azimut, Fineco and Leonardo AN
Futures bullish; lists expected to rebound AN
Mib to rebound; Amplifon gives ground AN
Amplifon enters Next Age, EU startup accelerator in silver economy AN
Sales prevail, on Mib almost all down AN
Funds move on Leonardo, Azimut and Saipem. AN
Mib rises to 27,500 pushed by Generali AN
Funds raise short on Saipem, Leonardo and Fineco AN

Chart Amplifon S.p.A.

Chart Amplifon S.p.A.
More charts

Company Profile

Amplifon S.p.A. is the leading worldwide distributor of auditory devices. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - hearing aid sales (87.2%): auditory prostheses and implants (Amplifon, Beter Horen, Miracle Ear and Sonus brands); - services (12.8%). At the end of 2022, the group has a network of 9,208 outlets distributed between owned stores (4,496), franchise stores (1,272) and other (3,440; including corners). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (66.9%), Americas (18%), and Asia/Pacific (15.1%).
Sector
Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution
Calendar
2023-10-30 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for Amplifon S.p.A.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
31.58EUR
Average target price
33.84EUR
Spread / Average Target
+7.14%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
AMPLIFON S.P.A.
Chart Analysis Amplifon S.p.A.
+12.94% 7 795 M $
STEVANATO GROUP S.P.A.
Chart Analysis Stevanato Group S.p.A.
+69.50% 8 063 M $
DENTSPLY SIRONA INC.
Chart Analysis DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
+27.70% 8 639 M $
BAUSCH + LOMB CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Bausch + Lomb Corporation
+24.69% 6 779 M $
FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED
Chart Analysis Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited
+8.41% 8 834 M $
GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC.
Chart Analysis Globus Medical, Inc.
-17.88% 6 119 M $
REPLIGEN CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Repligen Corporation
+0.99% 9 520 M $
ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Envista Holdings Corporation
+2.82% 5 667 M $
CONVATEC GROUP PLC
Chart Analysis ConvaTec Group Plc
-10.92% 5 506 M $
LEPU MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY (BEIJING) CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.
-8.10% 5 480 M $
Other Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer