Amplifon, parent company of Miracle-Ear and a world leader in hearing care services and solutions, has been included among the World’s Most Sustainable Companies 2024 for the Healthcare & Life Science category. The global list was compiled by Statista and published by TIME Magazine. The 500 companies in the ranking are distributed across more than 30 countries.

The World’s Most Sustainable Companies list rewards the leading companies in corporate social responsibility with an evaluation based on more than 20 indicators relating to sustainability, compliance with international reporting standards, analysis of emissions, and commitments and targets set in this area.

Inclusion in the World’s Most Sustainable Companies ranking is one of several recognitions received by Amplifon in 2024, from obtaining a “Score B” in the CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) Climate Change 2023 questionnaire to inclusion in the list of Europe’s Climate Leaders for 2024.

Amplifon

Amplifon is the world's leading group in hearing care services and solutions. Its goal is to empower people with hearing loss to rediscover all the emotions of sound, offering innovative and personalized products and services to guarantee the best solution for each customer. Founded in Milan in 1950, Amplifon is now present in 26 countries around the world with approximately 9,700 points of sale and more than 20,300 people representing over 100 nationalities. It is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (Euronext Milan) and has annual revenues of more than 2 billion euros. For more information: https://corporate.amplifon.com

Miracle-Ear

For more than 75 years, Miracle-Ear® has been a leader in providing innovative hearing solutions that improve lives, relationships, and communities. Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Miracle-Ear has a retail network of more than 1,500 locally franchised and corporate-owned stores in all 50 U.S. states. Every Miracle-Ear store leverages leading-edge technology to customize hearing solutions that will fit each customer's individual needs, lifestyle, and budget. The Miracle-Ear brand is owned by Amplifon – the global leader in hearing care with more than 9,200 points-of-sale in 25 countries. For more information, visit www.miracle-ear.com

