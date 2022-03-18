Log in
    AMP   IT0004056880

AMPLIFON S.P.A.

(AMP)
03/18 03:49:10 am EDT
37.72 EUR   +0.32%
Amplifon S p A : Annual documents published showing strong acceleration in sustainability

03/18/2022 | 03:31am EDT
Financials
Sales 2021 1 958 M 2 177 M 2 177 M
Net income 2021 166 M 185 M 185 M
Net Debt 2021 1 262 M 1 402 M 1 402 M
P/E ratio 2021 50,7x
Yield 2021 0,58%
Capitalization 8 446 M 9 386 M 9 386 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,96x
EV / Sales 2022 4,33x
Nbr of Employees 11 265
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 37,60 €
Average target price 41,63 €
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Enrico Vita Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gabriele Galli Chief Financial Officer
Susan Carol Holland Vice Chairman
Andrea Ciccolini Chief Information Officer
Maurizio Costa Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMPLIFON S.P.A.-20.76%9 386
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-13.88%210 701
MEDTRONIC PLC6.08%143 947
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY4.30%74 265
DEXCOM, INC.-15.31%42 449
HOYA CORPORATION-24.20%39 960