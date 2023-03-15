Advanced search
    AMP   IT0004056880

AMPLIFON S.P.A.

(AMP)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:11:54 2023-03-15 pm EDT
29.67 EUR   -1.02%
04:02pAmplifon S P A : Annual reports published & new milestones in sustainability reached
PU
04:02pAmplifon S P A : Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2022
PU
03/07Powell plays spoilsport; sell-off in Europe and U.S.
AN
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Amplifon S p A : Annual reports published & new milestones in sustainability reached

03/15/2023 | 04:02pm EDT
Analyst Recommendations on AMPLIFON S.P.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 2 134 M 2 248 M 2 248 M
Net income 2022 193 M 203 M 203 M
Net Debt 2022 1 263 M 1 330 M 1 330 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,1x
Yield 2022 0,94%
Capitalization 6 595 M 6 949 M 6 949 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,68x
EV / Sales 2023 3,50x
Nbr of Employees 12 587
Free-Float 56,6%
Technical analysis trends AMPLIFON S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 29,97 €
Average target price 28,96 €
Spread / Average Target -3,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Enrico Vita Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gabriele Galli Chief Financial Officer
Susan Carol Holland Vice Chairman
Andrea Ciccolini Chief Information Officer
Maurizio Costa Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMPLIFON S.P.A.7.73%7 218
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-10.24%171 275
MEDTRONIC PLC0.18%103 587
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-8.42%66 118
DEXCOM, INC.-0.07%43 727
HOYA CORPORATION6.89%35 870