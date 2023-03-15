|
Amplifon S p A : Annual reports published & new milestones in sustainability reached
Disclaimer
Amplifon S.p.A. published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 20:01:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about AMPLIFON S.P.A.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on AMPLIFON S.P.A.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
2 134 M
2 248 M
2 248 M
|Net income 2022
|
193 M
203 M
203 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
1 263 M
1 330 M
1 330 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|36,1x
|Yield 2022
|0,94%
|
|Capitalization
|
6 595 M
6 949 M
6 949 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|3,68x
|EV / Sales 2023
|3,50x
|Nbr of Employees
|12 587
|Free-Float
|56,6%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends AMPLIFON S.P.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|14
|Last Close Price
|29,97 €
|Average target price
|28,96 €
|Spread / Average Target
|-3,38%