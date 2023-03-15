Amplifon S p A : Annual reports published & new milestones in sustainability reached

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 2 134 M 2 248 M 2 248 M Net income 2022 193 M 203 M 203 M Net Debt 2022 1 263 M 1 330 M 1 330 M P/E ratio 2022 36,1x Yield 2022 0,94% Capitalization 6 595 M 6 949 M 6 949 M EV / Sales 2022 3,68x EV / Sales 2023 3,50x Nbr of Employees 12 587 Free-Float 56,6% Chart AMPLIFON S.P.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends AMPLIFON S.P.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 14 Last Close Price 29,97 € Average target price 28,96 € Spread / Average Target -3,38% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Enrico Vita Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Gabriele Galli Chief Financial Officer Susan Carol Holland Vice Chairman Andrea Ciccolini Chief Information Officer Maurizio Costa Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) AMPLIFON S.P.A. 7.73% 7 218 ABBOTT LABORATORIES -10.24% 171 275 MEDTRONIC PLC 0.18% 103 587 BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY -8.42% 66 118 DEXCOM, INC. -0.07% 43 727 HOYA CORPORATION 6.89% 35 870