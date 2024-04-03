LIST OF CORPORATE POSITIONS
- Indipendent Director of Sogefi S.p.A.
- Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors of Yoox Net-A-Porter Group S.p.A.
- Statutory Auditor of Hermès Italie S.p.A.
- Statutory Auditor of Lousiane S.p.A.
- Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors of Unikeris Ltd (Gruppo Chiesi)
Name
Patrizia Arienti
Education
1985 - Degree in Business obtained at the «Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore» in Milan
1999 - Kellogg Graduate School of Management:
Advanced Course on International Client Management
2002 - SDA Bocconi:
Managerial Training Course
Career
Patrizia joined Deloitte & Touche network in 1985, where she developed her career: Manager in 1990 and Partner in 1995.
In 2003 she was appointed as Deloitte Network Talent Leader and became the Head of Lombardy Area for auditing services.
From 2009 to 2015 she was a Member of the Executive Committee of Deloitte & Touche S.p.A. and in 2011 she was appointed as Director of Deloitte & Touche S.p.A.
In 2015 became Chairman of Deloitte & Touche S.p.A. Board of Directors.
In 2013 she was appointed as the Italian and EMEA Fashion & Luxury leader.
In 2017 she became the DCM Consumer Industry Leader and she has been appointed as a member of the North South Europe Consumer Industry leadership team.
In November 2021 she left Deloitte for "retirement".
In 2015 she was appointed as Statutory Auditor of Yoox, now Yoox Net- A-Porter Group S.p.A. (listed on Milan Stock Exchange until 2018) and in 2020 became Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors
In 2017 she was appointed Statutory Auditor of Hermès Italie S.p.A. and Statutory Auditor of Louisiane S.p.A.
Since 2021 she is Statutory Auditor of Amplifon S.p.A.
Since January 2022 she is Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors of Unikeris Ltd (Chiesi Group).
Since April 2022 she is Independent Director of Sogefi S.p.A., Chairman of the Control, Risks and Sustainability Committee, as well as Chairman of Related Party Transactions Committee.
Languages
English
French
Professional Experience
Patrizia has been and is an Audit Partner for multinational and listed groups, mainly in Retail, Fashion as well as Media and Manufacturing.
Address arienti.patrizia@arientipatrizia.it Mob. +39 348 8898302
During her career, she has been responsible for IPOs - Initial Public Offerings - both in Italy and abroad.
She was in charge of implementation projects for legislation n. 231 and n. 262, and of the audit ex Sarbanes Oxley of listed companies in the US.
Position
Independent Director, Chairman of the Control, Risks and Sustainability Committee and Chairman of Related Party Transactions Committee of Sogefi S.p.A.
Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors of Yoox Net-A-Porter Group S.p.A.
Statutory Auditor of Amplifon S.p.A. Statutory Auditor of Hermès Italie S.p.A. Statutory Auditor of Louisiane S.p.A.
Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors of Unikeris Ltd (Chiesi Group).
Professional Qualifications
Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Italy since 1988.
Registered Auditor in Italy since 1995.
