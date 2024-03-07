Aholding S.r.l. with registered offices in Ivrea (Torino), via Monte Navale n. 9, Tax ID n. 08136950014 and operative offices in Banchette (Torino), Via Circonvallazione n. 5, 10010 (hereinafter also referred to as "Aholding"), in its capacity as "Designated Representative", pursuant to Art. 135-undecies of Legislative Decree 58/98 (TUF) and pursuant to law no. 18 of February 23, 2024, which has converted with amendments the Legislative Decree 215/2023, of Amplifon S.p.A. (hereinafter also referred to as the "Company"), is gathering proxies relating to the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting convened on 24 April 2024, in accordance with the formalities indicated in the Notice of call published on the Company's website and in the daily newspaper "Il Sole 24 ore" in the time required by law. This proxy form (the "Proxy Form"), along with the voting instructions for the Designated Representative, must be sent to the operative offices of Aholding S.r.l., in Via Circonvallazione n. 5, 10010, Banchette (Torino), no later than the end of the second market trading session prior to the day in which the Shareholders' Meeting is to be held, therefore, by 11:59 p.m. CET of 22 April 2024, in one of the following ways: via certified registered mail;

via a "pdf" file attached to a message sent to the certified e-mail address: assemblea@arubapec.it The Proxy Form and the voting instructions may be voided by the above-mentioned deadline according to the same formalities. In accordance with Art. 135-undecies, second paragraph, of Legislative Decree 58/1998, the granting of the proxy and the voting instructions by signing and submitting this Proxy Form does not involve any expense for the principal with the exception of those related to submitting the proxy. Aholding, in its capacity as Designated Representative, notes that it has not vested any interest in the proposed agenda that is to be voted on. However, in light of the contractual relationship existing between Aholding and the Company relating to, in particular, the assistance provided during the shareholders' meeting and other services, in order to avoid any objections regarding conflict of interest as per Art. 135-decies, second paragraph, item f), of Legislative Decree n. 58/1998, Aholding expressly declares that, in the event of unforeseeable circumstances or if the proposed Agenda submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting is changed, does not intend to vote other than in accordance with the voting instructions provided by way of this Proxy Form.

(Section to be used to notify the Company through the Designated Representative - please provide the information requested as per the instructions below) The undersigned born in on Tax ID n. …………………….………… resident in …………………………………… (street address) …………………………….…………………………………. telephone number …………………………, e-mail ………………………………………………………………..………. holder of voting rights (1) APPOINTS the Designated Representative to attend and vote at the above-mentioned Shareholders' Meeting as per the instructions provided with regard to n° ……………………….……shares of Amplifon S.p.A. Code ISIN IT0004056880 - Code ISIN IT0005090649 - Code ISIN XXITV0000024 - Code ISIN XXITV0000016 deposited in the securities account n. ……………………………………………………………………………………… at ………………….………………..…………………………………..……………....……………………..……………....……. ABI…………………… CAB……………………… (2) Reference to the certification issued by the intermediary: notice n...………………………………………………………………………….……………………………………….…….

issued by………….………………………………………………………………………………….…………………….………

identification codes, if any ............................................................................. DECLARES to be aware that the proxy granted the Designated Representative may contain voting instructions only for some of the items included in the agenda and, in this case, votes will be cast only for the proposals for which voting instructions have been provided. AUTHORIZES Aholding to process his/her personal data for the purposes herein, in accordance with the terms and conditions indicated in the information notice attached. I, the undersigned, (last and first name of the signatory only if different than the owner of the shares) …………………………………………….…………………………………….. hereby sign this Proxy Form in my capacity as secured creditor

assignee

beneficial owner

custodian

asset manager

legal representative or agent with power to sub-delegate

sub-delegate other (please specify) …………………………………………………………………….……………. .........……………......... on ……………………. Signature ………………...................................................... Specify in what capacity the signatory is signing the Proxy Form and attach: for individuals, copy of valid form of identification; for corporations, in addition to the valid document of identification of the person signing in name of and on behalf of the Company or entity entitled to attend and vote at the Shareholders' Meeting, proof of powers of representation of said party such as, by way of example, a copy of the certificate issued by the Corporate Register, or the equivalent for foreign companies, powers of attorney, minutes from Board of Directors' meetings. Indicate the securities account number, the ABI and CAB codes of the intermediary where the securities are deposited or, at any rate, the name of the intermediary as per the securities' account statement.

VOTING INSTRUCTIONS (Section containing information for the Appointed Representative only, to be forwarded to Aholding S.r.l.) The undersigned ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… hereby appoints the Designated Representative to vote in accordance with the following voting instructions at the ordinary shareholders' meeting of Amplifon S.p.A called on 24 April 2024 RESOLUTION PROPOSALS AGENDA 1. Financial Statements as at 31 December 2023 1.1 Approval of the Financial Statements as at 31 December 2023; reports prepared by the Board of Directors, the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Independent Auditors. Consolidated Financial Statements as at 31 December 2023 and Report on Operations. Consolidated Non-Financial Statement as at 31 December 2023. Financial Statements as at 31 December 2023 1.2 Allocation of the earnings for the year. Directors' remuneration for FY 2024. Appointment of the members and determination of the remuneration of the Board of Statutory Auditors for the years 2024/2026

3.1 Appointment of the Effective and Alternate Auditors. Appointment of the members and determination of the remuneration of the Board of Statutory Auditors for the years 2024/2026

3.2 Determination of the remuneration. Remuneration Report 2024 pursuant to art. 123-ter Legislative Decree 58/98 ("TUF") and art. 84-quater

Issuers' Regulations

4.1 Binding resolution on the first section pursuant to art. 123-ter, par. 3-bis of the TUF. Remuneration Report 2024 pursuant to art. 123-ter Legislative Decree 58/98 ("TUF") and art. 84-quater

Issuers' Regulations

4.2 Non-binding resolution on the second section pursuant to art. 123-ter, par. 6 of the TUF. Approval of a plan for the purchase and disposal of treasury shares pursuant to articles 2357 and 2357-ter of the Italian Civil Code, following revocation of the current plan. Related and consequent resolutions. IN FAVOUR of the proposal AGAINST ABSTAIN …………………………….. (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) List nr. ……… (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross)

B) UNKNOWN CIRCUMSTANCES In the event of circumstances unknown at the time of granting of the proxy (1) the undersigned with reference to: CONFIRM THE REVOKES THE INSTRUCTIONS MODIFIES THE INSTRUCTIONS INSTRUCTIONS (*) In favour Against Abstain 1. Financial Statements as at 31 December 2023 1.1 Approval of the Financial Statements as at 31 December 2023; reports prepared by the Board of Directors, the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Independent Auditors. Consolidated Financial Statements as at 31 December 2023 and Report on Operations. Consolidated Non-Financial Statement as at 31 December 2023. Financial Statements as at 31 December 2023 1.2 Allocation of the earnings for the year. Directors' remuneration for FY 2024. Appointment of the members and determination of the remuneration of the Board of Statutory Auditors for the years 2024/2026

3.1 Appointment of the Effective and Alternate Auditors. Appointment of the members and determination of the remuneration of the Board of Statutory Auditors for the years 2024/2026

3.2 Determination of the remuneration. Remuneration Report 2024 pursuant to art. 123-ter Legislative Decree 58/98 ("TUF") and art. 84-quater

Issuers' Regulations

4.1 Binding resolution on the first section pursuant to art. 123-ter, par. 3-bis of the TUF. Remuneration Report 2024 pursuant to art. 123-ter Legislative Decree 58/98 ("TUF") and art. 84-quater

Issuers' Regulations

4.2 Non-binding resolution on the second section pursuant to art. 123-ter, par. 6 of the TUF. Approval of a plan for the purchase and disposal of treasury shares pursuant to articles 2357 and 2357-ter of the Italian Civil Code, following revocation of the current plan. Related and consequent resolutions. (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) List nr. ……… (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) In case of significant circumstances, unknow n at the time w hen the proxy w as granted, and that can not be communicated to the person w ho conferred the proxy, it is possible to choose among: a) confirmation of the expressed voting instruction; b) revocation of the expressed voting instruction, c) modification of the expressed voting instruction. Should no choice be expressed, the voting instructions under A) are valid. Pursuant to Article 135-undecies, 3rd par., of Legislative Decree n. 58/1998, "Shares for w hich full or partial proxy is conferred are calculated for the purpose of determining due constitution of the shareholders' meeting. With regard to proposals for w hich no voting instructions are given, the shares of the shareholder concerned are not considered in calculating the majority and the percentage of capital required for the resolutions to be carried."

MODIFICATIONS OR ADDITIONS In the case of voting on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting (2), with reference to the items on the agenda: CONFIRM THE REVOKES THE INSTRUCTIONS MODIFIES THE INSTRUCTIONS INSTRUCTIONS (*) In favour Against Abstain 1. Financial Statements as at 31 December 2023 1.1 Approval of the Financial Statements as at 31 December 2023; reports prepared by the Board of Directors, (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Independent Auditors. Consolidated Financial Statements as at 31 December 2023 and Report on Operations. Consolidated Non-Financial Statement as at 31 December 2023. 1. Financial Statements as at 31 December 2023 (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) 1.2 Allocation of the earnings for the year. 2. Directors' remuneration for FY 2024. (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) 3. Appointment of the members and determination of the remuneration of the Board of Statutory Auditors for the (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) years 2024/2026 3.1 Appointment of the Effective and Alternate Auditors. List nr. ……… 3. Appointment of the members and determination of the remuneration of the Board of Statutory Auditors for the years 2024/2026 (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) 3.2 Determination of the remuneration. 4. Remuneration Report 2024 pursuant to art. 123-ter Legislative Decree 58/98 ("TUF") and art. 84-quater Issuers' Regulations (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) 4.1 Binding resolution on the first section pursuant to art. 123-ter, par. 3-bis of the TUF. 4. Remuneration Report 2024 pursuant to art. 123-ter Legislative Decree 58/98 ("TUF") and art. 84-quater Issuers' Regulations (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) 4.2 Non-binding resolution on the second section pursuant to art. 123-ter, par. 6 of the TUF. 5. Approval of a plan for the purchase and disposal of treasury shares pursuant to articles 2357 and 2357-ter of (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) (cross) the Italian Civil Code, following revocation of the current plan. Related and consequent resolutions. In the event amendments or additions to the proposed resolutions are submitted to the meeting, you can choose from: a) confirm the voting instruction already expressed; b) revocation of the expressed voting; c) modification of the expressed voting or the conferring of the voting. Should no choice be expressed, the voting instructions under A) are valid. Pursuant to Article 135-undecies, 3rd par., of Legislative Decree n. 58/1998, "Shares for w hich full or partial proxy is conferred are calculated for the purpose of determining due constitution of the shareholders' meeting. With regard to proposals for w hich no voting instructions are given, the shares of the shareholder concerned are not considered in calculating the majority and the percentage of capital required for the resolutions to be carried."

(Conflict of interest of the representative and the substitutes) The granting of a proxy to a representative with any conflict of interest will be allowed as long as the representative advises the shareholder in writing of the circumstances underlying said conflict of interest and as long as specific voting instructions are provided for each resolution which the representative must vote on behalf of the shareholder. The representative must provide proof that the shareholder has been advised of the circumstances that give rise to a conflict of interest. For the purposes herein, conflict of interest exists when the representative or the substitute: controls, even jointly, the company or is subject to the control, even jointly, of the company; is related to or exercises a significant influence over the company; is a member of the company's administrative or control bodies or is among the parties listed in letters a) and b); is an employee or auditor of the company or of the parties indicated in letter a); is the spouse, a 4 th degree family member or similar of the subjects indicated in a) and c); is an employee or consultant hired by the parties indicated in letters a), b), c) and e) such that he/she is not considered independent; A representative may only be substituted by a substitute in conflict of interest if appointed by the shareholder. In this instance, paragraph 1 shall apply. The representative will be, however, responsible for all communications and will have the burden of proof. This article will be applied including when shares are transferred pursuant to a power of attorney. Art. 135-undecies (Representative appointed by a listed company) Unless the by-laws provide otherwise, a listed company may, for each shareholders' meeting, designate a subject to which the shareholders may grant, by the end of the second trading session prior to the day in which the meeting is to be held in first or only call, a proxy with voting instructions relating to some or all items found on the agenda. The proxy is considered valid only for the resolutions for which voting instructions were provided. The proxy may be granted in writing by way of a proxy form which is subject to Consob regulations. Shareholders will not incur in any expenses for granting a proxy. Voting instructions may be voided by the deadlines referred to in paragraph 1 above. The shares for which the proxy is being granted, even partial, are computed to ensure the regular constitution of the Shareholders' Meeting. With regard to the resolutions for which voting instructions were not provided, the shareholders' shares will not be considered when calculating the majority and the share capital required to approve the resolution. The party appointed to act as representative must advise as to any direct or indirect interests he/she may have in the proposed resolutions included in the agenda. The information received, and the voting instructions will remain confidential until the meeting is actually held. If any employees or staff members have access to the same information they are bound by the same confidentiality duty. Pursuant to paragraph 2 above, Consob may establish situations in which the representative, who is not in any of the conditions referred to in article 135- decies , may vote differently than the voting instructions.