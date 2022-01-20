Amplifon S p A : awarded as "Top Employer 2022" by Top Employers Institute

The label has been recognized to the global leader in hearing care in the whole Europe region, and in particular in France, Germany, Italy, Portugal and Spain.

Amplifon's constant investment in the attraction, development and training of talents continues. In Italy alone, over 260 hires in 2021.

For 2022, Top Employers Institute certified more than 1,857 companies in 123 countries which, thanks to their excellence in hr, have generated a positive impact on the life of more than 8 million employees.

Amplifon was recognized Top Employer 2022, being part of the Top Employers Institute program which, for 2022, certified and classified more than 1,857 "Top Employer" companies in 123 countries. Amplifon was certified Top Employer 2022 in the whole Europe region, and in particular in France, Germany, Italy, Portugal and Spain.

The Top Employer Certification is the official recognition of corporate excellence in HR policies and strategies and their implementation to contribute to people's well-being, improving work environment and context. The recognition is awarded to companies that achieve and meet the high standards required by the HR Best Practices Survey. The Survey, which covers 6 macro-areas in the HR field, examines and analyzes 20 different topics and respective Best Practices, including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being, Diversity & Inclusion.

The Top Employer 2022 label confirms also for this year the importance of the company's continuous investment in its main asset - people - to support the global growth of the Group.

Between 2019 and 2021 Amplifon launched a plan of 3,000 hirings globally. In Italy, over 2021 Amplifon enrolled over 260 people between headquarters and field, making its HR strategy an accelerator of businessgrowth and sustainability. Furthermore, to ensure increasingly personalized career opportunities, in 2021 the Group launched the first Amplifon Records Graduate Program: an 18-month path, dedicated to recent graduates, with a strong international exposure and the possibility of working on cross-functional projects.

Amplifon's commitment to people is equally reflected in its dedication to train and retain the best talent as well as to guarantee a diverse, inclusive, and innovative working environment. Globally - in addition to the rich Ampli-Academy catalog, which includes an e-learning platform with over 20,000 courses available online in all languages for the entire company population - the Group commits to ensuring at least 3 average days of per capita training for back office and field force staff.

"The Top Employer 2022 label represents an important recognition of Amplifon's ongoing commitment to the empowerment of people and the evolution of our "Winning Workplace" ", Francesca Morichini, Amplifon Chief HR Officer, highlighted. "We are very proud to receive this certification. Our HR strategy has always been an important accelerator of the growth of the business and its sustainability over time, significantly impacting on three strictly interdependent areas: organization, people and corporate culture.", Francesca Morichini concluded.