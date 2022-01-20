Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Amplifon S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMP   IT0004056880

AMPLIFON S.P.A.

(AMP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 01/20 03:11:08 am
39.88 EUR   +0.35%
02:56aAMPLIFON S P A : awarded as "Top Employer 2022" by Top Employers Institute
PU
2021Interim Financial Report as at 30 September 2021
PU
2021An excellent quarter paving the way for a record year
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amplifon S p A : awarded as "Top Employer 2022" by Top Employers Institute

01/20/2022 | 02:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • The label has been recognized to the global leader in hearing care in the whole Europe region, and in particular in France, Germany, Italy, Portugal and Spain.
  • Amplifon's constant investment in the attraction, development and training of talents continues. In Italy alone, over 260 hires in 2021.
  • For 2022, Top Employers Institute certified more than 1,857 companies in 123 countries which, thanks to their excellence in hr, have generated a positive impact on the life of more than 8 million employees.

Amplifon was recognized Top Employer 2022, being part of the Top Employers Institute program which, for 2022, certified and classified more than 1,857 "Top Employer" companies in 123 countries. Amplifon was certified Top Employer 2022 in the whole Europe region, and in particular in France, Germany, Italy, Portugal and Spain.

The Top Employer Certification is the official recognition of corporate excellence in HR policies and strategies and their implementation to contribute to people's well-being, improving work environment and context. The recognition is awarded to companies that achieve and meet the high standards required by the HR Best Practices Survey. The Survey, which covers 6 macro-areas in the HR field, examines and analyzes 20 different topics and respective Best Practices, including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being, Diversity & Inclusion.

The Top Employer 2022 label confirms also for this year the importance of the company's continuous investment in its main asset - people - to support the global growth of the Group.

Between 2019 and 2021 Amplifon launched a plan of 3,000 hirings globally. In Italy, over 2021 Amplifon enrolled over 260 people between headquarters and field, making its HR strategy an accelerator of businessgrowth and sustainability. Furthermore, to ensure increasingly personalized career opportunities, in 2021 the Group launched the first Amplifon Records Graduate Program: an 18-month path, dedicated to recent graduates, with a strong international exposure and the possibility of working on cross-functional projects.

Amplifon's commitment to people is equally reflected in its dedication to train and retain the best talent as well as to guarantee a diverse, inclusive, and innovative working environment. Globally - in addition to the rich Ampli-Academy catalog, which includes an e-learning platform with over 20,000 courses available online in all languages for the entire company population - the Group commits to ensuring at least 3 average days of per capita training for back office and field force staff.

"The Top Employer 2022 label represents an important recognition of Amplifon's ongoing commitment to the empowerment of people and the evolution of our "Winning Workplace" ", Francesca Morichini, Amplifon Chief HR Officer, highlighted. "We are very proud to receive this certification. Our HR strategy has always been an important accelerator of the growth of the business and its sustainability over time, significantly impacting on three strictly interdependent areas: organization, people and corporate culture.", Francesca Morichini concluded.

Disclaimer

Amplifon S.p.A. published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 07:55:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMPLIFON S.P.A.
02:56aAMPLIFON S P A : awarded as "Top Employer 2022" by Top Employers Institute
PU
2021Interim Financial Report as at 30 September 2021
PU
2021An excellent quarter paving the way for a record year
PU
2021AMPLIFON S.P.A. : 3rd quarter results
CO
2021Amplifon S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Se..
CI
2021AMPLIFON S P A : Q3 2021 results presentation
PU
2021AMPLIFON S P A : completes the acquisition of Bay Audio in Australia
PU
2021Amplifon S.p.A. completed the acquisition of Bay Audio Pty Ltd for AUD 550 million.
CI
2021AMPLIFON S P A : at the top of Institutional Investor ranking for 2021
PU
2021PRESENTAZIONE CAPITAL MARKETS DAY : Innovating around the customer to fuel profitable grow..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 964 M 2 229 M 2 229 M
Net income 2021 170 M 193 M 193 M
Net Debt 2021 1 198 M 1 359 M 1 359 M
P/E ratio 2021 52,5x
Yield 2021 0,55%
Capitalization 8 934 M 10 140 M 10 141 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,16x
EV / Sales 2022 4,55x
Nbr of Employees 11 265
Free-Float -
Chart AMPLIFON S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Amplifon S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMPLIFON S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 39,74 €
Average target price 42,21 €
Spread / Average Target 6,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Enrico Vita Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gabriele Galli Chief Financial Officer
Susan Carol Holland Vice Chairman
Andrea Ciccolini Chief Information Officer
Maurizio Costa Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMPLIFON S.P.A.-16.25%10 140
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-10.44%216 172
MEDTRONIC PLC4.17%144 890
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY4.93%75 214
HOYA CORPORATION-12.71%48 228
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-0.28%42 859