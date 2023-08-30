PRESS RELEASE

Milan, August 30th, 2023- Amplifon, world leader in hearing services and solutions, returned to TV with a new campaign in collaboration with Italian actor and comedian Claudio Bisio. The campaign is dedicated to hearing prevention and the benefits of using increasingly technological and miniaturized hearing aids.

The campaign, named "Amplifon Stories" and signed by Leo Burnett (Publicis Group), marks a new way forward for Amplifon brand communication. All commercials feature the actor and TV host with Amplifon customers. The spontaneous interaction between them contributes to the communicative power of the campaign, which will air on all major TV channels starting today with 30- and 20-second versions of each advertisement.

Starting the following week, they will also be featured on social and digital platforms. Bisio collects the experiences of Amplifon clients who rediscovered the emotion of sounds thanks to the attention to prevention and the use of hearing aids. Each commercial uses sympathy, delicate irony, and the catchphrase, "Oh, let's not make sure we don't hear from each other."

The aim of the new campaign, and the change in tone of voice, are designed to encourage the normalization of hearing loss, emphasizing the importance of hearing prevention at all ages. This effort is also supported by the free hearing tests available in over 750 Amplifon centers in Italy. At the same time, the advertisement highlights the impact listening ability has on quality of life, resulting from the adoption - supported by Amplifon hearing care professionals - of the latest-generation hearing aids, featuring an attractive design and multiple connectivity opportunities with TV and smartphones.

According to the World Health Organization, 7 million people in Italy have some hearing loss, but only 3 out of 10 schedule regular checks. In our country, according to the EuroTrak 2022 survey, over 35% of people with hearing loss use a hearing device, with a percentage growth of around 6% in the last four years. And often, after initial uses, those who were reluctant regret not having done so sooner; 67% of wearers feel they waited too long before adopting a solution.

About Amplifon

Amplifon, global leader in the hearing care retail market, empowers people to rediscover all the emotions of sound. Amplifon's around 19,400 people worldwide strive every day to understand the unique needs of every customer, delivering exclusive, innovative and highly personalized products and services, to ensure everyone the very best solution and an outstanding experience. The Group, with annual revenues of over 2 billion euros, operates through a network of over 9,300 points of sale in 25 Countries and 5 continents. More information about the Group is available at: https://corporate.amplifon.com.

