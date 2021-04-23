Amplifon S p A : Shareholders' Meeting

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 1 879 M 2 265 M 2 265 M Net income 2021 161 M 194 M 194 M Net Debt 2021 984 M 1 186 M 1 186 M P/E ratio 2021 49,6x Yield 2021 0,62% Capitalization 8 034 M 9 653 M 9 684 M EV / Sales 2021 4,80x EV / Sales 2022 4,31x Nbr of Employees 11 265 Free-Float 53,6% Chart AMPLIFON S.P.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends AMPLIFON S.P.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 14 Average target price 34,07 € Last Close Price 35,79 € Spread / Highest target 12,9% Spread / Average Target -4,80% Spread / Lowest Target -41,3% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Enrico Vita Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Gabriele Galli Chief Financial Officer & Director Susan Carol Holland Chairman Gabriele Chiesa Chief Information Officer Paolo Tacciaria Head-Internal Audit & Group Compliance Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) AMPLIFON S.P.A. 5.14% 9 653 ABBOTT LABORATORIES 11.97% 218 784 MEDTRONIC PLC 11.19% 175 047 BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY 2.76% 74 712 ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. 15.14% 48 693 HOYA CORPORATION -7.53% 44 624