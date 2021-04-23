Log in
    AMP   IT0004056880

AMPLIFON S.P.A.

(AMP)
Amplifon S p A : Shareholders' Meeting

04/23/2021 | 06:04am EDT
Disclaimer

Amplifon S.p.A. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 10:03:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 879 M 2 265 M 2 265 M
Net income 2021 161 M 194 M 194 M
Net Debt 2021 984 M 1 186 M 1 186 M
P/E ratio 2021 49,6x
Yield 2021 0,62%
Capitalization 8 034 M 9 653 M 9 684 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,80x
EV / Sales 2022 4,31x
Nbr of Employees 11 265
Free-Float 53,6%
Technical analysis trends AMPLIFON S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 34,07 €
Last Close Price 35,79 €
Spread / Highest target 12,9%
Spread / Average Target -4,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Enrico Vita Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gabriele Galli Chief Financial Officer & Director
Susan Carol Holland Chairman
Gabriele Chiesa Chief Information Officer
Paolo Tacciaria Head-Internal Audit & Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMPLIFON S.P.A.5.14%9 653
ABBOTT LABORATORIES11.97%218 784
MEDTRONIC PLC11.19%175 047
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY2.76%74 712
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.15.14%48 693
HOYA CORPORATION-7.53%44 624
