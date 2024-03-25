(Alliance News) - Amplifon on Monday announced its new "listening ahead sustainability plan." The plan consists of 20 new targets in four areas - Products & Services, People, Community, Ethics - with horizons to 2026, 2028 and 2030 .

Among the main points is to offer free comprehensive hearing tests, generating total savings of more than EUR600 million for current and future customers in the period 2024-2026.

Amplifon is in the green by 3.6 percent at EUR33.02 per share.

