April 08, 2024 at 03:47 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Amplifon Spa reported that the company's Chief HR Officer, Francesca Morichini, sold 4,307 shares of the company's common stock to cover tax charges related to the free grant of shares under the 2014-2021 stock grant plan.

The shares were sold at an average unit price of EUR32.79, for a total consideration of EUR141,226.53.

Amplifon's stock is up slightly at EUR31.91 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

