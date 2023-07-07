Today at 09:52 am

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of July 6, 2023:

----------

FTSE MIB

----------

Millennium International Management revises short position on Amplifon to 0.59% from 0.6%

----------

Wellington Management International cuts short position on Azimut Holding to 0.75% from 0.81%

----------

Marshall Wace cuts short position on FinecoBank to 1.53% from 1.7%

----------

Balyasny Europe Asset Management cuts short position on Leonardo to 1.01% from 1.12%

----------

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

----------

Millennium Capital Partners revises short position on Saras to 0.5% from 0.49%

----------

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.