(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of July 6, 2023:
FTSE MIB
Millennium International Management revises short position on Amplifon to 0.59% from 0.6%
Wellington Management International cuts short position on Azimut Holding to 0.75% from 0.81%
Marshall Wace cuts short position on FinecoBank to 1.53% from 1.7%
Balyasny Europe Asset Management cuts short position on Leonardo to 1.01% from 1.12%
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
Millennium Capital Partners revises short position on Saras to 0.5% from 0.49%
