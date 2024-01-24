(Alliance News) - On Wednesday, European stock markets are positioned for a bullish opening. Investors await preliminary data on manufacturing and services activity across Europe for clues on the likely path of monetary policy in the region.

The European Central Bank is expected to hold interest rates steady on Thursday, but officials are likely to continue to keep markets on their toes by expressing caution.

Thus, the FTSE Mib, marks up 165.00 points, after closing in the red 0.4 percent at 30,077.46 last night.

In Europe, Paris' CAC 40 advanced 38.00 points, London's FTSE 100 advanced 19.50 points, and Frankfurt's DAX 40 advanced 110.00 points.

Among the smaller lists last night, the Mid-Cap rallied 0.3 percent to 44,654.36, the Small-Cap closed up 1.1 percent to 27,604.34 while Italy Growth gave up 0.2 percent to 8,290.20.

On the Mib last night, Saipem closed up 2.9 percent at EUR1.47 per share, after 0.8 percent in the previous session.

Iveco Group closed up 2.3 percent, on the heels of the 1.4 percent green light of the previous eve.

A2A closed down 2.6 percent at EUR1.75 per share, following a 1.2 percent decline in the previous session.

Amplifon closed up 0.2%. On Monday it announced the acquisition of the business of one of Miracle-Ear's leading franchisees in the US. The acquired network, owned by three different companies -- Hearing Pro Inc,, Las Davis Enterprises Inc, and MiracleEar Centers of Arkansas LLC -- includes about 50 outlets located in four states, Arkansas, Kansas, Illinois, and Missouri, with annual sales of about USD20 million and about 85 employees. Miracle-Ear is the brand through which Amplifon operates in the U.S. retail market, through direct and franchise stores.

UniCredit -- in the red by 0.2 percent -- on Tuesday announced that, having received approval from the European Central Bank, it will exercise its option to repay in full EUR1 billion of "Fixed Rate Resettable Tier 2 Subordinated Callable Notes" in advance on Feb. 20. The early redemption of the notes will take place at par, along with accrued and unpaid interest.

Leonardo closed 2.2 percent in the red, after 0.4 percent green on the eve of the meeting.

On the cadet segment, Salvatore Ferragamo closed up 2.6 percent, pending results due out Thursday.

Piaggio--also among the best--closed up 2.5 percent.

Among the bearers, Philogen left 2.3 percent on the parterre, following its 0.3 percent drop in the previous session.

In contrast, d'Amico left 0.4 percent on the parterre, following the 0.6 percent decline of the previous session.

Iren retreated 0.8 percent after announcing Tuesday that it had signed two sustainability-linked revolving credit facilities with UniCredit Spa and BPER Banca Spa in the form of "committed" lines for a total amount of EUR200 million and a term of three years.

Webuild gave up 0.8 percent after announcing Sunday that it has signed, in a joint venture with Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas Canada, a contract with a total estimated value between about EUR700 million and EUR1.3 billion for the development and construction of the "Pape Tunnel and Underground Stations" section of the Ontario Line. The actual final value will be determined based on the executive design, which is included in the contract.

Among smallcaps, boost on Class Editori, which closed up 4.8 percent, on its fifth consecutive bullish candle.

Also good session for Caleffi, which took home 5.3 percent, following up on the previous session's 1.2 percent gain.

I Grandi Viaggi closed in the red by 0.5 percent after announcing Friday that the board of directors approved the draft financial statements ending Oct. 31, 2023, with an operating profit of EUR2.8 million from a loss of EUR140,000 in the same period last year.

Sales-among numerous bearishness-also on Fidia, which closed down 15 percent, the subject of profit taking after three bullish sessions.

Among SMEs, Convergenze closed up more than 14 percent, taking the price to EUR1.64 per share.

Health Italia, on the other hand, rallied 8.2 percent, bringing its price to EUR1.18.

Gismondi gave up 0.9 percent after announcing on Monday consolidated management sales results for the fourth quarter of EUR3.8 million, down 15 percent from EUR4.4 million for the same period in 2022. The drop, the company explained, was mainly attributable to a decline in sales on wholesales Europe in the period and special sales, which had performed well in previous quarters. Total revenues for 2023, on the other hand, amounted to EUR14.3 million and were in line with the previous year's result of EUR14.0 million.

First Capital - flat at EUR17.90 - announced Monday that it had approved the group's reorganization project, "which will allow it to improve the operations and structure of its core business," a note said, through the transfer of holdings in listed companies to its subsidiary First SICAF Spa. The latter's shareholders' meeting also approved a EUR50 million capital increase.

Clabo, on the other hand, closed 5.4 percent in the red at EUR2.70 per share after two sessions closed lower.

In New York overnight Europe, the Dow gave up 0.3 percent, the Nasdaq advanced 0.4 percent, and the S&P 500 picked up 0.3 percent.

Among Asian exchanges, the Hang Seng is advancing 2.1 percent, the Shanghai Composite closed in the green by 1.8 percent, while the Nikkei gave up 0.8 percent.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0869 against USD1.0827 recorded in Tuesday's European stock close, while the pound is worth USD1.2706 from USD1.2658 last night.

Brent crude is worth USD79.65 per barrel versus USD79.74 per barrel at Tuesday's close. Gold, meanwhile, trades at USD2,027.64 an ounce from USD2,026.01 an ounce last night.

On Wednesday's macroeconomic calendar, coming up are the manufacturing and services PMIs between 0915 CET and 1000 CET from France, Germany, and the Eurozone. At 1030 CET, on the other hand, data from the United Kingdom will arrive.

In the afternoon, from the US, the mortgage rate at 1300 CET. At 1545 CET the manufacturing and services PMI will be released, at 1630 CET the Cushing inventory and oil stocks data, and at 1900 CET an auction of five-year Treasury securities is scheduled.

Among companies , the results of Grifal and Tod's will be released.

