Indexes up, good banks and Amplifon on the Mib.

(Alliance News) - Piazza Affari closes slightly higher on a day that saw other European stock exchanges rise more sharply after the International Monetary Fund explained that it expects the global economy will not enter recession this year, as initially feared by many quarters.

Growth will slow from 2022, IMF number one Kristalina Georgieva said Thursday evening. She pointed out, however, that a recession should be avoided this year.

The IMF's most recent forecast, released in October, projected global economic growth of 2.7 percent for 2023. Georgieva said the IMF's updated economic forecast due at the end of January will not substantially change the outlook. The group estimates the world economy grew by 3.2 percent last year.

The FTSE Mib closed Friday up 0.2 percent to 25,783.48, the Mid-Cap up 0.9 percent to 42,035.01, the Small-Cap rose 0.1 percent to 29,240.09, and Italy Growth gave up 0.1 percent to 9,491.65.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 rose 0.6 percent, Paris' CAC 40 gained 0.7 percent, and Frankfurt's DAX 40 was up 0.2 percent.

On the main list in Piazza Affari, Amplifon rises 2.6 percent, rearing its head after two sessions in the red.

Banks do well, following the IMF report and after the accounts of major statuintensive investment banks. BPM and BPER do best of all, with gains of 3.0% and 3.3%, respectively.

Iveco gains 2.8%. On Wednesday, the company confirmed that Iveco Bus, the group's brand, has signed a three-year framework agreement for the supply of up to 150 E-WAY full electric city buses to Busitalia, the bus company of the FS Italiane Group that operates mainly in local public transport services, directly and through subsidiaries. It will represent, Iveco adds, the largest order of E-WAY city buses to date in Italy.

Among the bearish minority, red for Stellantis, which gives up 3.7 percent.

On the Mid-Cap, Salvatore Ferragamo rises 1.3 percent after Bank of America raised its target price to EUR14.00 from EUR12.00 with an 'underperform' recommendation.

Banca Ifis closes down 0.1 percent after concluding the placement of a EUR300 million senior preferred bond issue under its EMTN program.

The transaction was targeted at institutional investors. Specifically, the issue has a four-year maturity, with an expected settlement date of January 19, 2023. The re-offer price is 99.569 for a yield to maturity of 6.25 percent and a coupon payable annually of 6.125 percent.

Iren gains 1.1 percent after the contracting station Agenzia Territoriale dell'Emilia-Romagna per i Servizi Idrici e Rifiuti - ATERSIR entered into contracts with Iren Ambiente, a subsidiary of Iren, for the concession of the public service concession for waste management in the Parma and Piacenza territorial basins with a duration of 15 years, starting January 1, 2023.

The total awarding of the two concessions awarded following public tenders - covers 89 municipalities, with a total auction base amount of EUR1.3 billion. The reductions in the tender base presented by Iren Ambiente will save the territory nearly EUR60 million over the 15 years.

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore falls 0.8 percent after finalizing, through its subsidiary Mondadori Libri, the acquisition of an additional 25 percent stake in ALI - Agenzia Libraria International, active in book distribution.

The provisional price, paid entirely in cash, is about EUR9.5 million and was determined, as already disclosed to the market, on the basis of the average Ebitda 2021-2022 and the positive net financial position of the perimeter involved in the transaction, which amounted to EUR17.8 million as of December 31, 2022.

LU-VE - up 1.9 percent - reported on Friday that, in 2022, the turnover produced as of December 31 reached EUR605m, up more than 25 percent over the twelve months of 2021. On a like-for-like basis, the growth would have been 22 percent.

The order backlog as of December 31, 2022 amounted to EUR188.8 million, up 4.8 percent from December 31, 2021. On a like-for-like basis there would have been a decrease of 4.5 percent.

On the Small-Cap, I Grandi Viaggi rose 3.2%, five days after the results were published.

High quarters also for FILA, which rises 1.6 percent. The company reported Thursday that it is continuing its growth path in India, where it began investing in 2012. With more than 350 million children in the age group up to 14 years, a population of nearly 1.4 billion and more than 3.4 percent of Gross Domestic Product invested in education, India represents one of the most strategic markets for future growth for the FILA group.

Among SMEs, Altea Green Power rises 11 percent at the end of the session, recording one of the best performances on the list.

Omer gives up 0.8 percent after announcing Thursday that it has signed a contract with Knorr-Bremse Rail Systems Italy for the supply of toilet modules.

"The supply is part of a larger train construction project managed by the Alstom group, concerning a new rail transport service connecting the main cities and tourist areas of the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico, called The Mayan train project," the company explained in a note.

The order awarded to Omer involves the supply of toilet modules for 42 trains, with a total contract value of about EUR5 million. Production and delivery activities will begin in the first quarter of 2023, with the overall contract duration currently expected to be about 2 years.

In New York at the moment, the Dow is down 0.1 percent at 34,141.78, the Nasdaq is down 0.4 percent at 10,954.83, and the S&P 500 is down 0.5 percent at 3,965.01.

Among currencies, the euro changes hands at USD1.0818 versus USD1.0812 at Thursday's close. In contrast, the pound is worth USD1.2199 from USD1.2163 last night.

Among commodities, Brent crude is worth USD84.43 per barrel from USD84.35 per barrel last night. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD1,911.08 an ounce from USD1,895.10 an ounce last night.

On Monday, U.S. markets will be closed for Martin Luther King Day while, on the macro front, the day opens with Chinese house prices coming in at 0230 CET.

From Germany, space for wholesale prices, at 0800 CET, three quarters of an hour before the French government's budghet budget data. At 1100 CET, space for the ZEW index on sentiment in the Eurozone and Germany. At 1200 CET, we continue with total eurozone asset reserves.

Among the companies in Piazza Affari, Take Off will release preliminary data for the past year.

