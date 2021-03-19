Log in
Listening ahead: Amplifon presents its first sustainability plan for an even more inclusive and sustainable future

03/19/2021 | 02:08am EDT
Disclaimer

Amplifon S.p.A. published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 06:07:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 560 M 1 860 M 1 860 M
Net income 2020 101 M 121 M 121 M
Net Debt 2020 1 140 M 1 359 M 1 359 M
P/E ratio 2020 69,2x
Yield 2020 0,28%
Capitalization 7 059 M 8 426 M 8 412 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,25x
EV / Sales 2021 4,29x
Nbr of Employees 11 003
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart AMPLIFON S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Amplifon S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMPLIFON S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 33,47 €
Last Close Price 31,44 €
Spread / Highest target 24,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Enrico Vita Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gabriele Galli Chief Financial Officer & Director
Susan Carol Holland Chairman
Gabriele Chiesa Chief Information Officer
Paolo Tacciaria Head-Internal Audit & Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMPLIFON S.P.A.-7.64%8 622
ABBOTT LABORATORIES7.43%209 218
MEDTRONIC PLC1.21%160 623
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-4.40%69 955
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.-3.75%44 223
HOYA CORPORATION-11.14%41 846
