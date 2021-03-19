Listening ahead: Amplifon presents its first sustainability plan for an even more inclusive and sustainable future

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 1 560 M 1 860 M 1 860 M Net income 2020 101 M 121 M 121 M Net Debt 2020 1 140 M 1 359 M 1 359 M P/E ratio 2020 69,2x Yield 2020 0,28% Capitalization 7 059 M 8 426 M 8 412 M EV / Sales 2020 5,25x EV / Sales 2021 4,29x Nbr of Employees 11 003 Free-Float 53,6% Chart AMPLIFON S.P.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends AMPLIFON S.P.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 14 Average target price 33,47 € Last Close Price 31,44 € Spread / Highest target 24,0% Spread / Average Target 6,46% Spread / Lowest Target -33,2% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Enrico Vita Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Gabriele Galli Chief Financial Officer & Director Susan Carol Holland Chairman Gabriele Chiesa Chief Information Officer Paolo Tacciaria Head-Internal Audit & Group Compliance Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) AMPLIFON S.P.A. -7.64% 8 622 ABBOTT LABORATORIES 7.43% 209 218 MEDTRONIC PLC 1.21% 160 623 BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY -4.40% 69 955 ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. -3.75% 44 223 HOYA CORPORATION -11.14% 41 846