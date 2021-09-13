Presentazione Capital Markets Day: Innovating around the customer to fuel profitable growth

Disclaimer

The following applies to this document, the oral presentation of the information in this document by Amplifon S.p.A. (the "Company") or any person on behalf of the Company, and any question-and-answer session that follows the oral presentation (collectively, the "Information"). In accessing the Information, you agree to be bound by the following terms and conditions.

The Information is confidential and may not be reproduced, redistributed, published or passed on to any other person, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, for any purpose.

The Information contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in the Information are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company's current expectations and projections relating to its financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future.

No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the Information or the opinions contained therein. The Information has not been independently verified and will not be updated. The Information, including but not limited to forward-looking statements, applies only as of the date of this document and is not intended to give any assurances as to future results. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to the Information, including any financial data or forward-looking statements, and will not publicly release any revisions it may make to the Information that may result from any change in the Company's expectations, any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, or other events or circumstances arising after the date of this document.

This Information does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities discussed herein.

Statement

In compliance with Article 154 bis of the "Uniform Financial Services Act" (Legislative Decree 58/1998), the Financial Reporting Officer, Gabriele Galli, declares that the accounting information reported in this presentation corresponds to the underlying documentary reports, books of account and accounting entries.