WorldQuant starts short on illimity bank

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated to March 2, 2023:
FTSE MIB
Canada Pension Plan Investment revises short position on Amplifon to 0.79% from 0.8%
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
WorldQuant initiates short position on illimity Bank at 0.5%
