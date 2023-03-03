Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Amplifon S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    AMP   IT0004056880

AMPLIFON S.P.A.

(AMP)
  Report
2023-03-03
30.10 EUR   +6.66%
10:00aWorldQuant starts short on illimity bank
AN
02:38aFutures up; German trade surplus widens
AN
03/02European stock exchanges up; Amplifon pushes the Mib.
AN
WorldQuant starts short on illimity bank

03/03/2023 | 10:00am EST
(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated to March 2, 2023:

----------

FTSE MIB

----------

Canada Pension Plan Investment revises short position on Amplifon to 0.79% from 0.8%

----------

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

----------

WorldQuant initiates short position on illimity Bank at 0.5%

----------

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMPLIFON S.P.A. 6.98% 30.2 Delayed Quote.1.44%
FTSE MIB INDEX 1.43% 27784.36 Delayed Quote.15.57%
ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A. 3.78% 6.845 Delayed Quote.-4.13%
MSCI ITALY (STRD) 0.05% 295.132 Real-time Quote.13.24%
STOXX ITALY 20 (EUR) 1.46% 1261.79 Delayed Quote.16.27%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) 1.40% 125.62 Delayed Quote.15.76%
STOXX ITALY TMI (EUR) 1.36% 127.14 Delayed Quote.15.25%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 131 M 2 260 M 2 260 M
Net income 2022 192 M 204 M 204 M
Net Debt 2022 1 263 M 1 339 M 1 339 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,2x
Yield 2022 1,02%
Capitalization 6 341 M 6 724 M 6 724 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,57x
EV / Sales 2023 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 12 587
Free-Float 56,6%
Chart AMPLIFON S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Amplifon S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMPLIFON S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 28,22 €
Average target price 28,83 €
Spread / Average Target 2,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Enrico Vita Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gabriele Galli Chief Financial Officer
Susan Carol Holland Vice Chairman
Andrea Ciccolini Chief Information Officer
Maurizio Costa Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMPLIFON S.P.A.1.44%6 724
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-6.52%178 365
MEDTRONIC PLC5.84%109 437
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-8.00%66 422
DEXCOM, INC.7.06%46 849
HOYA CORPORATION3.38%34 106