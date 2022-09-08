Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Amplify Energy Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMPY   US03212B1035

AMPLIFY ENERGY CORP.

(AMPY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-08 pm EDT
7.150 USD   -0.28%
Amplify Energy Reaches Agreement with State of California to Resolve Matters Associated with Southern California Pipeline Incident

09/08/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
HOUSTON, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Energy Corp. (“Amplify” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPY) today announced that it has reached an agreement with the State of California to resolve all criminal matters involving the Company and its subsidiaries stemming from the October 2021 Southern California Pipeline Incident.

As part of the resolution with the State of California, Amplify has agreed to enter a plea of No Contest to six misdemeanor charges. If approved by the Court, the Company will pay a fine in the amount of $4.9 million to be distributed among the State of California, including the State’s Fish and Game Preservation Fund, and Orange County. Amplify also will serve a one-year term of probation and has agreed to certain compliance enhancements to its operations. This resolution, along with the plea agreement regarding federal criminal matters previously announced, if approved by both courts, will resolve all criminal matters stemming from the Southern California Pipeline Incident.

Martyn Willsher, Amplify’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “This resolution with the State of California, which follows Amplify’s plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s office, further reflects the commitments we made immediately following the incident to the communities and environment impacted by the release. We worked diligently to support the successful clean-up and remediation efforts, including deploying upwards of 1,800 oil spill response contractors, have paid covered claims as expeditiously as possible, and continue to work cooperatively with the various state and federal agencies investigating these matters. Amplify Energy remains committed to safely operating in a way that ensures the protection of the environment and the surrounding communities.”

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas properties. Amplify’s operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas / North Louisiana, and the Eagle Ford. For more information, visit www.amplifyenergy.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

Jason McGlynn – Chief Financial Officer
(832) 219-9055
jason.mcglynn@amplifyenergy.com

Media Contact

Amy Conway
Amy.Brown@fticonsulting.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 336 M - -
Net income 2021 -32,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 214 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,68x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 276 M 276 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,49x
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 210
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart AMPLIFY ENERGY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Amplify Energy Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMPLIFY ENERGY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,17 $
Average target price 6,20 $
Spread / Average Target -13,5%
Managers and Directors
Martyn A. Willsher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason McGlynn Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Christpoher W. Hamm Independent Director
Tony Lopez Senior Vice President-Engineering & Exploration
Brain M. Hill Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMPLIFY ENERGY CORP.130.55%276
CONOCOPHILLIPS47.91%135 909
EOG RESOURCES, INC.31.91%68 673
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION125.70%60 782
CNOOC LIMITED23.66%60 261
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED28.87%58 640