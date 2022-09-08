Amplify Energy Reaches Agreement with State of California to Resolve Matters Associated with Southern California Pipeline Incident

HOUSTON, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Energy Corp. (“Amplify” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPY) today announced that it has reached an agreement with the State of California to resolve all criminal matters involving the Company and its subsidiaries stemming from the October 2021 Southern California Pipeline Incident.



As part of the resolution with the State of California, Amplify has agreed to enter a plea of No Contest to six misdemeanor charges. If approved by the Court, the Company will pay a fine in the amount of $4.9 million to be distributed among the State of California, including the State’s Fish and Game Preservation Fund, and Orange County. Amplify also will serve a one-year term of probation and has agreed to certain compliance enhancements to its operations. This resolution, along with the plea agreement regarding federal criminal matters previously announced, if approved by both courts, will resolve all criminal matters stemming from the Southern California Pipeline Incident.

Martyn Willsher, Amplify’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “This resolution with the State of California, which follows Amplify’s plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s office, further reflects the commitments we made immediately following the incident to the communities and environment impacted by the release. We worked diligently to support the successful clean-up and remediation efforts, including deploying upwards of 1,800 oil spill response contractors, have paid covered claims as expeditiously as possible, and continue to work cooperatively with the various state and federal agencies investigating these matters. Amplify Energy remains committed to safely operating in a way that ensures the protection of the environment and the surrounding communities.”

