Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Amplify Energy Corp.    AMPY

AMPLIFY ENERGY CORP.

(AMPY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amplify Energy Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

HOUSTON, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) (“Amplify” or the “Company”) announced today that on October 13, 2020, the Company received formal notice from the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") that the average closing share price of the Company's common stock over the prior 30-consecutive trading day period was below $1.00, which is the minimum average share price for continued listing on the NYSE.

The NYSE notification does not affect the Company’s ongoing business or its Securities and Exchange Commission reporting requirements, nor does it trigger any violation of its debt obligations.

Amplify intends to notify the NYSE of its intent to cure the deficiency and return to compliance with the NYSE continued listing requirements within the six-month cure period. During the cure period, Amplify's shares of common stock will continue to trade on the NYSE, subject to compliance with other continued listing requirements.

Under NYSE rules, the Company can regain compliance at any time during the six-month cure period if on the last trading day of any calendar month during the cure period, its common stock has a closing share price of at least $1.00 and an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of that month.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. Amplify’s operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies, offshore California, East Texas / North Louisiana and South Texas. For more information, visit www.amplifyenergy.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

Martyn Willsher – Interim CEO & CFO
(832) 219-9047
martyn.willsher@amplifyenergy.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AMPLIFY ENERGY CORP.
04:06pAMPLIFY ENERGY : Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE
AQ
04:06pAmplify Energy Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE
GL
09/04Amplify Energy Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE
GL
08/05AMPLIFY ENERGY : AMPY Hedge Update - August 2020
PU
08/05Amplify Energy Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results and Liquidity Enhancemen..
GL
07/23Amplify Energy Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
GL
06/15Amplify Energy Announces Results of Borrowing Base Redetermination and Provid..
GL
06/03Amplify Energy Regains Compliance with NYSE Minimum Price Listing Standard
GL
05/19Few U.S. oil and gas firms return small-business COVID-19 loans
RE
05/08Notice of Change of Location of Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held on ..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 228 M - -
Net income 2020 -201 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,60x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 29,3 M 29,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,13x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 230
Free-Float 80,2%
Chart AMPLIFY ENERGY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Amplify Energy Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMPLIFY ENERGY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,78 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martyn A. Willsher Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Senior VP
David H. Proman Chairman
Richard P. Smiley Senior Vice President-Operations
Brain M. Hill Vice President-Information Technology
Christopher W. Hamm Lead Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMPLIFY ENERGY CORP.-88.18%30
CNOOC LIMITED-41.05%44 013
CONOCOPHILLIPS-46.36%38 173
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-53.87%22 248
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-44.21%21 080
ECOPETROL S.A.-41.54%20 657
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group