  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Amplify Energy Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMPY   US03212B1035

AMPLIFY ENERGY CORP.

(AMPY)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-02 pm EST
10.01 USD   +1.21%
04:04pSector Update: Energy Stocks Finish Near Thursday Highs
MT
02:02pSector Update: Energy Stocks Rising Moderately Thursday Afternoon
MT
09:47aSector Update: Energy Stocks Lean Lower Premarket Thursday
MT
Amplify Energy Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

03/02/2023 | 05:03pm EST
HOUSTON, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Energy Corp. (“Amplify” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPY) announced today that it will report fourth quarter 2022 financial and operating results after the U.S. financial markets close on March 9, 2023. Management will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT on March 10, 2023 to discuss the Company’s results. Interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing (800) 225-9448 (Conference ID: AEC4Q22) at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay of the call will be available by phone at (800) 654-1563 (Access Code: 21021351) for a fourteen-day period following the call.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas properties. Amplify’s operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies (Bairoil), federal waters offshore Southern California (Beta), East Texas / North Louisiana, and the Eagle Ford (Non-op). For more information, visit www.amplifyenergy.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

Jason McGlynn – Chief Financial Officer
(832) 219-9055
jason.mcglynn@amplifyenergy.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 395 M - -
Net income 2022 25,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 380 M 380 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 210
Free-Float 99,0%
Amplify Energy Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AMPLIFY ENERGY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,89 $
Average target price 12,00 $
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martyn A. Willsher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason McGlynn Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Christpoher W. Hamm Independent Director
Tony Lopez Senior Vice President-Engineering & Exploration
Brain M. Hill Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMPLIFY ENERGY CORP.12.51%380
CHEVRON CORPORATION-9.72%308 977
CONOCOPHILLIPS-9.96%129 495
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-8.89%69 357
CNOOC LIMITED12.83%68 235
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED4.73%64 034