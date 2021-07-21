Log in
    AMPY   US03212B1035

AMPLIFY ENERGY CORP.

(AMPY)
Amplify Energy Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/21/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
HOUSTON, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Energy Corp. (“Amplify” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPY) announced today that it will report second quarter 2021 financial and operating results after the U.S financial markets close on August 4, 2021. Management will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT on August 5, 2021 to discuss the Company’s results. Interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing (833) 883-4379 (Conference ID: 5076814) at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call or via the internet at www.amplifyenergy.com. A replay of the call will be available on Amplify’s website or by phone at (855) 859-2056 (Conference ID: 5076814) for a fourteen-day period following the call.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas properties. Amplify’s operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas / North Louisiana, and the Eagle Ford. For more information, visit www.amplifyenergy.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

Jason McGlynn – Chief Financial Officer
(832) 219-9055
jason.mcglynn@amplifyenergy.com


