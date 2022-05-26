Log in
    AMPY   US03212B1035

AMPLIFY ENERGY CORP.

(AMPY)
Delayed Nyse  -  05/26 04:00:01 pm EDT
8.570 USD   +1.54%
Amplify Energy to Participate in the 2022 Louisiana Energy Conference

05/26/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
HOUSTON, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Energy Corp. (“Amplify” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPY) announced today that the Company will be participating in the 2022 Louisiana Energy Conference on Thursday, June 2nd at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in New Orleans, LA.

Amplify’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Martyn Willsher, will be participating in a panel discussion regarding the topic of “U.S. Onshore E&P”. In addition, Mr. Willsher will be available to meet with investors during the conference.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas properties. Amplify’s operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas / North Louisiana, and the Eagle Ford. For more information, visit www.amplifyenergy.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

Jason McGlynn – Chief Financial Officer
(832) 219-9055
jason.mcglynn@amplifyenergy.com


All news about AMPLIFY ENERGY CORP.
05/05TRANSCRIPT : Amplify Energy Corp., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
05/04AMPLIFY ENERGY : AMPY May 2022 Investor Presentation
05/04Earnings Flash (AMPY) AMPLIFY ENERGY Reports Q1 Revenue $111.4M
05/04Amplify Energy Announces First Quarter 2022 Results and Issues Updated Guidance
05/04Amplify Energy Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
05/04Amplify Energy Corp. Updates Production Guidance for the Year 2022
05/04Amplify Energy Corp. Reports Unaudited Production Results for the First Quarter Ended M..
04/20Amplify Energy Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
04/07AMPLIFY ENERGY : Appoints Two New Independent Directors - Form 8-K
04/07Amplify Energy Appoints Two New Independent Directors
Analyst Recommendations on AMPLIFY ENERGY CORP.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 336 M - -
Net income 2021 -32,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 214 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,68x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 323 M 323 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,49x
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 210
Free-Float 99,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,44 $
Average target price 6,20 $
Spread / Average Target -26,5%
Managers and Directors
Martyn A. Willsher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason McGlynn Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Christpoher W. Hamm Independent Director
Tony Lopez Senior Vice President-Engineering & Exploration
Brain M. Hill Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMPLIFY ENERGY CORP.171.38%323
CONOCOPHILLIPS54.06%141 118
EOG RESOURCES, INC.49.80%77 941
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED55.85%74 935
CNOOC LIMITED42.22%69 304
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY52.77%67 231