Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Amplify Energy Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMPY   US03212B1035

AMPLIFY ENERGY CORP.

(AMPY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Amplify Energy Corp. - AMPY

10/15/2021 | 09:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Amplify Energy Corp. ("Amplify" or the "Company") (NYSE: AMPY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Amplify and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On October 4, 2021, Amplify issued a press release announcing a large oil spill in Southern California. Specifically, the press release stated that "on Saturday, October 2, 2021, Beta Offshore (a subsidiary of Amplify Energy) first observed and notified the US Coast Guard of an oil sheen approximately four (4) miles off the coast in Southern California and initiated its Oil Spill Prevention and Response Plan. The Company has sent a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) to investigate and attempt to confirm source of the release. As a precautionary measure, all of the Company's production and pipeline operations at the Beta Field have been shut down." On this news, Amplify's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on October 4, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-amplify-energy-corp---ampy-301401601.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about AMPLIFY ENERGY CORP.
10/15SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ampli..
PR
10/12AMPLIFY ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Amplify Energy Corp. on Behal..
BU
10/08Leaking pipeline may have not shut down for hours
RE
10/08Total 5,544 Gallons Of Crude Oil Recovered after Orange County, Calif. Spill
RE
10/08Despite preparation, California pipeline operator may have taken hours to stop leak
RE
10/06U.S. Coast Guard probes whether ship struck oil pipeline -LA Times
RE
10/06AMPLIFY ENERGY : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts Amplify Energy Corp. (AMP..
PR
10/06AMPLIFY ENERGY : Thinking about buying stock in Voyager Therapeutics, Aditxt, Agrify, Prog..
PR
10/06AMPLIFY ENERGY : Beta Offshore Took More Than Three Hours to Stop California Pipeline Spil..
MT
10/06Newsom slams offshore drilling after oil spill
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMPLIFY ENERGY CORP.
More recommendations