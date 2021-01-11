Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  AmpliTech Group, Inc.    AMPG

AMPLITECH GROUP, INC.

(AMPG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AmpliTech Group, Inc. Announces Plan to Appoint Additional Members to Board of Directors

01/11/2021 | 10:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bohemia, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2021) - AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCQB: AMPG) announced today that it is in the process of appointing 3 new members to its Board of Directors. Each of the three members are expected to act as an Independent Chairman of one of the Audit, Governance, and Nominating Committees to ensure that the Company has oversight and depth of experience in various areas of corporate governance necessary to guide the Company. CEO Fawad Maqbool stated, "We are excited to select a robust board that brings expertise and guidance to achieve our strategic goals of deploying our existing products, and development of new products for the rapidly growing 5G/6G, Quantum Computing, SATCOM, Space and Wireless Communications industries. The potential new members of the BOD should help the Company "hit the ground running" and continue its momentum in the development of new products to support the wireless and satellite high-speed communications infrastructure, among others."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7466/71746_2ea48618c45a3bc8_001full.jpg


AmpliTech Logo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7466/71746_2ea48618c45a3bc8_001full.jpg

About AmpliTech Group, Inc.

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures custom and standard state-of-the-art RF components for the Domestic and International, SATCOM, Space, Defense and Military markets. These designs cover the frequency range from 50 kHz to 40 GHz - eventually, offering designs up to 100 GHz. AmpliTech also provides consulting services to help with any microwave components or systems design problems. Our steady growth over the past 13+ years has come about because we can provide complex, custom solutions for nearly ANY custom requirements that are presented us. In addition, we have the best assemblers, wires, and technicians in the industry and can provide contract assembly of customers' own designs. Website: http://www.AmpliTechinc.com

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

CONTACT: Fawad Maqbool, CEO, AmpliTech Group, Inc. (631) 521-7831

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AmpliTechAMPG
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/amplitechampg/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AmpliTechInc

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71746


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about AMPLITECH GROUP, INC.
10:55aAmpliTech Group, Inc. Announces Plan to Appoint Additional Members to Board o..
NE
01/06AMPLITECH GROUP, INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
2020AMPLITECH GROUP, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fisc..
AQ
2020AmpliTech Group, Inc. Files 3Q 2020 Results
NE
2020AMPLITECH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
2020AmpliTech Signs Non-Disclosure Agreements to Potentially Develop 5G/6G Subsys..
NE
2020AmpliTech Recent Patent Filings for 5G/6G Compatible Amplifiers have Applicat..
NE
2020AmpliTech Group, Inc. Receives LNA Order from Leading U.S. Government Subcont..
NE
2020AMPLITECH GROUP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2020AMPLITECH GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial St..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3,12 M - -
Net income 2019 0,01 M - -
Net Debt 2019 1,50 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 1 027x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 22,7 M 22,7 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,48x
EV / Sales 2019 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 61,4%
Chart AMPLITECH GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
AmpliTech Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Fawad Maqbool Chairman, President, CEO & Treasurer
Louisa Sanfratello Chief Financial Officer, Director & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMPLITECH GROUP, INC.139.91%23
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.0.69%190 402
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.4.02%43 716
ERICSSON AB1.86%40 602
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.2.64%29 590
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.5.35%23 161
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ